As part of the 52nd annual Bureau County Homestead Festival, the Evangelical Covenant Church will host a free family-friendly movie and root beer float event at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9 in the church’s parking lot, located at 24 N. Main St in Princeton.

The church will show the faith-based family comedy “Family Camp.”

Attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair to sit on. Popcorn and root beer floats will be served.