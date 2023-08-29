State Sen. Win Stoller will not seek 3rd term, will serve remainder of his term

State Sen. Win Stoller, R-Germantown Hills, said Tuesday he will not seek a third term representing the 37th District in Springfield.

He said in a Tuesday news release he will continue serving out the rest of his term, which expires in January 2025.

“My wife, Amy, and I have decided that I will not seek reelection to a third term in the State Senate for two main reasons,” said Stoller. “First, after redistricting, the map for District 37 has shifted much farther north. Secondly, I believe in our nation’s founder’s core principle of citizen legislators where people from various backgrounds serve in the legislature for a limited time and then return home and continue with their lives. I am walking the walk on that because I never intended to be a career politician.”

Stoller was first elected in 2020 and won reelection in 2022.

Stoller said redistricting eliminated much of the territory he represented in his first term, the bulk of the new district includes all of Whiteside and Lee counties, most of Bureau County, along with portions of DeKalb, Ogle, Rock Island and La Salle counties.

“My home in Germantown Hills is at the southern tip of the new Senate District,” Stoller said. “I have been putting in a demanding schedule to serve the constituents and will continue to do so until my term ends, but the time has come to examine whether this pace is sustainable for another four-year term and to consider what is best for the people in this district. I only know one way to do this job and that is all out, striving to serve with excellence. This district is conservative, so I have no doubt I will be able to pass it to another Republican.”

Stoller said the Pass-Through Entity tax credit introduced in 2022 shielded more than $2 billion of small business income from federal taxation. The Pass-through Entity tax is an entity-level income tax that partnerships (other than publicly traded partnerships under IRC 7704) and subchapter S corporations may elect to pay effective for tax years ending on or after Dec. 31, 2021, and beginning prior to Jan. 1, 2026, according to the Illinois Department of Revenue. In 2021, more than 48,000 small business owners qualified for the tax credit Stoller’s bill introduced.

“It feels really good to make that kind of an impact in our high-tax state,” Stoller said.

Stoller received credit from his peers for passing tax cut legislation while serving in the minority party, especially in his freshman year.

The senator said he championed conservative principles of limited government, personal accountability and the importance of faith and family.

“If Illinois returns to and embraces these principles, I believe our best days lie ahead,” Stoller said.

In all, Stoller passed 15 pieces of legislation, including a bill in his second term crucial to protect Lee and Ogle counties’ $70 million investment in their Enterprise Zone, which he said was threatened by the Democrat super majority’s push to strip downstate counties of their authority

“It may sound like a cliché, but I truly am honored and humbled to have had the opportunity to serve this district,” Stoller said. “Thank you to the voters for this opportunity.”