Princeton council gives positive outlook for supporting fireworks

The Princeton City Council reached an unofficial consensus Monday to support the Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce and its Independence Day fireworks. (Scott Anderson)

The Princeton City Council reached an unofficial consensus Monday to support the Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce and its Independence Day fireworks at Zearing Park.

Princeton Mayor Ray Mabry said a letter was sent to council members asking the city for $25,000 in support for the chamber and $10,000 for its July 4 fireworks show.

Four of five council members spoke up Monday in support of the city funding the fireworks.

“I really believe that should be supported by us,” said council member Martin Makransky. “I go out to the fireworks every year. It is, by far, the summer event. Other than the concerts.”

Council member Michael McCall said several of the same Princeton businesses support the community and its good for the city to pitch in with assistance not to overextend those businesses.

If Princeton doesn’t support the fireworks, people will go somewhere else, council member Hector Gomez said. He believes the visitors and the people who stay in town and spend money at the city’s businesses are worth the investment.

“It does bring a lot of people into town,” Gomez said.

Mabry said the city wants to make sure it works with the chamber in a positive way.

“Those fireworks are something everybody looks forward to,” said chamber director Jenica Cole. “And if they’re not going to come here, they’re going to go to Hennepin that night. We want them to stay here. We want them to see our Main Street and all our businesses. I would love to see the city support that.”