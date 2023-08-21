La Salle-Peru volleyball hopes to build on 2022 success

Last fall, the La Salle-Peru volleyball team got back on track with a 23-win season.
With several key players returning and a group of talented players coming up to the varsity, the Cavaliers look to continue that.
“I think we have a team that works well together, a team that hustles and a team that has great chemistry,” L-P coach Mark Haberkorn said. “I’m excited for the season. I think we have the opportunity to have a very, very good season and build on last year. We were talking about it was time for us to win conference and time for us to win a regional. I think we started that last year and I think we’ll build on that this year.”
The Cavs are looking to end a regional and conference title drought. L-P hasn’t won either since 2019.
“We’re looking forward to it,” senior Addison Urbanski said. “I think we could go to that level and I think we could compete this year.”
The Cavs have a very large roster with 25 players, which Haberkorn said will be an asset.
“We have a lot of depth,” Haberkorn said. “One night somebody will shine and the next day, somebody else will step up. That’s a good thing. If someone is having an off night, we’ll go to our bench and it will be a positive for us.”
Setting is expected to be a strength for the Cavs as Urbanski and classmate Katie Sowers both return to the position. They’ll both play right side hitter as well.
Juniors Elli Sines and Carly Garretson could also see time at setter after starting on the sophomore team last year.
“It makes it easier to connect with your hitters,” Urbanski said. “I think as experienced setters, we know when it needs to be adjusted or when they need more sets. We’ll make better decisions on the court.”
At the net, senior Addie Duttlinger returns as an outside hitter. Seniors Olivia Weber and Ava Lambert along with freshman Aubrey Duttlinger could see time on the outside, while sophomore Anna Riva and senior Jasmine Garmin, who is out six weeks with injury, may contribute at outside or right side hitter.
Along with the two setters, juniors Phoebe Shetterly, Jordan Whaley and Lana Eltervoog could see time at right side hitter.
“I think we’re doing really well hitting everywhere,” Addie Duttlinger said. “Normally, there’s players who only hit line or only hit cross, but this year, we have a lot of versatility with that.”
In the middle, junior Ava Currie, who Haberkorn said “has a lot of ability,” sophomores Brie Ruppert and Kelsey Frederick and junior Emma Zborowski are all in the mix.
“Our middles run hard, they play hard and they hit hard,” Haberkorn said. “We have three or four players in the middle who we can interchange at any time and we don’t lose a beat. Last year, we were middle dominant hitting. We have the ability to be that again this year.”
After losing several key hitters from last year’s team, including NewsTribune Second-Team All-Area middle Camryn Piscia, and having juniors rising to the varsity along with several sophomores and a freshman, Sowers said the Cavs are still building hitter-setter chemistry.
“We do have a lot of younger players, so I think it’s going to take a little bit to build that connection between our setters and hitters because that just takes a while,” Sowers said. “With the sophomores and freshman, it’s brand new. But I think once we build that connection, we’ll be really strong. We have a lot of strong hitters in all our positions.”
In the back row, the Cavs return Bridget Hoskins, Kaylee Abens and Marissa Sanchez, who all saw time last season. Those three along with Kalli Ware are in the mix to replace NewsTribune First-Team All-Area libero Taylor Martyn.
Callie Mertes, Ruby Davis, Abby Hammerich and Nica Hein may also contribute on defense.