NewsTribune Athlete of the Week: Henry-Senachwine’s Alison Mitchell

Last spring, Henry-Senachwine senior Alison Mitchell was limited to running relays due to injury. She wasn’t able to run the hurdles or compete in high jump.

This season, Mitchell is back to competing in all her events and she’s having a lot of success.

Last week, Mitchell won 11 or her 12 events for Henry-Midland.

She won the 100-meter hurdles, high jump and 4x100 relay in all three meets and ran on the winning 4x200 twice. Mitchell’s week also ncluded a personal best of 5 feet, 1 inch in the high jump.

“Alison has shown an ability to have success in a variety of events ranging from jumps, hurdles to sprint relays,” Henry-Midland coach Ian Briscoe said. “At Galva, she cleared 5-1 for a new personal best. This is coming off not doing the hurdles or high jump events last year due to an injury. She has been a big scorer for our team all season.

For her performance, Mitchell was voted the NewsTribune Athlete of the Week, sponsored by Sullivan’s and Grasser’s Plumbing & Heating.

Mitchell answered some questions from NewsTribune sports editor Kevin Chlum.

When did you start doing track and field and how did you get into it?

Mitchell: I started track by eighth grade year. It was always something my mom pushed me to do because of my athleticism.

What do you enjoy about track and field?

Mitchell: I enjoy the environment and competing in this sport with my friends.

What makes you a good track and field athlete?

Mitchell: I think I am a good track athlete because I am such a well-rounded athlete. I think competing in many other sports has helped me with offseason training and skills.

What is your favorite event to compete in and why?

Mitchell: My favorite event is the 4x100 because I do it with some of my best friends and it is such a fun thing to run.

What is your favorite sports memory?

Mitchell: My favorite memory is coaching my friends Daniella Bumber and Taylor Frawley in the Titanomachy high jump relay.

If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go and why?

Mitchell: If I could travel anywhere I would want to go to Ireland because my great grandmother has connections and my family has always talked about going.

With what food could you win an eating contest?

Mitchell: I could do good in a pasta eating contest. Any sauces.

What is your most played song recently?

Mitchell: My most recently played song is ‘The Spins’ by Mac Miller and Empire of the Sun.

What is a movie or TV show you never get tired of watching?

Mitchell: I can never get tired of watching ‘Gossip Girl.’

What are your thoughts on your performance last week?

Mitchell: I am proud of myself because I know I have worked hard mentally and physically to reach where I am.