Traxton Mattingly, Johnathon Stunkel leave their mark at Putnam County, will play together at ICC

Putnam County's Traxton Mattingly celebrates with teammates as they turn toward their cheering fan section following their 4-3 victory in eight innings over North Clay in the IHSA Class 1A State semifinals on Friday, June 12, 2026, at the University of Illinois in Champaign. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Traxton Mattingly and Johnathon Stunkel began playing baseball together when they were 5 years old.

When they were 8, they started playing travel baseball together on a team called the PC Crush.

And they’ve stayed together.

The pair were the only two seniors on this year’s Putnam County baseball team and they led the Panthers to a second-place trophy in Class 1A, matching the best finish in program history.

“I told Johnathon at the start of the year that we were going to get us some big hardware this year, and we did it,” Mattingly said. “We couldn’t be more proud of each other and the whole team.”

Mattingly and Stunkel provided valuable leadership for a team that started two freshmen in Eli King and Callen Wiesbrock, sophomore Maddox Poole and juniors Jacob Furar, Kade Zimmerlein, Peyton Barto, Carter Hochstatter and Wyatt Zellers. Junior Rudy Villagomez and sophomore Tyson Zuniga also contributed.

Baseball - Class 1A State semifinal: Putnam County vs. North Clay Putnam County's Johnathon Stunkel releases a pitch during the Panthers' 4-3 victory in eight innings over North Clay in the IHSA Class 1A State semifinals on Friday, June 12, 2026, at the University of Illinois in Champaign. (Tiffany Blanchette)

“We definitely pick each other up and we keep the younger guys going,” Stunkel said. “A lot of it’s a mental game. A lot of these guys get down on themselves, but you always have to be there and pick them up and just be that leader and step into roles and big spots during games.”

The two seniors also were dominant players on the field.

Mattingly and Stunkel were the team’s top two hitters.

Hitting in the leadoff spot, Mattingly entered the state tournament hitting .426 with 17 doubles, dour triples, one home run, 49 runs and 24 RBIs.

Stunkel, the team’s No. 2 hitter, was hitting .440 with 12 doubles, five triples, seven home runs, 48 runs and 39 RBIs.

Stunkel also was the team’s ace pitcher, going 9-3 with a 1.46 ERA and 92 strikeouts to 15 walks in 72 innings. Mattingly also contributed on the mound, going 2-2 with a 2.85 ERA with 31 strikeouts and 20 walks in 27 innings.

Both shined at state.

In Putnam County’s 4-3, 8-inning win over North Clay, Stunkel doubled twice and scored a run while pitching 6 2/3 innings, allowing three runs (one earned) on five hits with five strikeouts and two walks.

Mattingly was 1 for 2, walked twice and scored a run.

“Everything,” Putnam County coach Chris Newsome said about what the pair meant to the team. “They’re four-year guys. The lifeblood and chirpiness is Traxton. What Stunkel provides is just daily, he’s just a dog. He wants to do everything. He does it 100%. He sets the tone for everybody else in the program. You have to rise with him. We have to be at his level, which is pretty high.

“Both of those guys, we couldn’t have done it without them. They’re very, very special in my heart. They brought home something that we’ve only done once before in our school’s history, so a lot of credit goes to those two kids.”

While their Putnam County careers are over, their baseball careers aren’t as Mattingly and Stunkel will both play at Illinois Central College next year.

“The best part about it is we get to go down to college and play together, so our journey is not done together,” Mattingly said. “We’re just going to go there and play some ball like we always have. It’s going to be the best experience. We’re going to go there, we’re going to ball out and hopefully both have starting spots in the fall.”

Stunkel said he hopes he and Mattingly can help take the Cougars to the next level as well. ICC went 24-37 this season.

“Next year we’re going to ICC together and we’re going to keep it going, hopefully build another tradition down there and get it done,” Stunkel said.

With so many returning players, Mattingly and Stunkel said they think the Panthers have a chance to make another deep postseason run.

“I think they have a shot,” Stunkel said. “They just have to keep their minds right, keep working hard, pull some more guys up and put them to work and lead by example.”

Baseball - Class 1A State championship: Putnam County vs. Tremont Putnam County's Traxton Mattingly and Johnathan Stunkel, center, present the second place trophy to the team following the Panthers' 10-0 loss in five innings to Tremont in the IHSA Class 1A State championship on Saturday, June 13, 2026, at the University of Illinois in Champaign. (Tiffany Blanchette/Tiffany Blanchette)

Newsome said Mattingly and Stunkel have set the standard for the returning players and future players.

“We talked briefly about these guys are passing the torch now,” Newsome said after Putnam County’s 10-0, 5-inning loss to Tremont in Saturday’s state title game. “It’s their last game. They rode it literally as long as they could. They played the last game of the state. They’re moving on to college ball, so where are we going to go next? I wanted (the returning guys) to make sure they are well aware of how much hard work and determination it takes to get here, and sometimes even that’s not enough. You have to have breaks go your way, you have to miss certain pitchers, you have to have the right route. A lot of things go into it that aren’t even in your control.

“Those two guys are special. They set the tone for sure and there’s a bar there for everybody coming behind them.”