St. Bede’s Ava Balestri voted unanimous All-Tri-County: NewsTribune sports briefs

St. Bede senior third baseman Ava Balestri was unanimously voted to the All-Tri-County Conference Team.

Other unanimous picks were Seneca’s Tessa Krull, Emma Mino and Hayden Pfeifer and Marquette’s Kelsey Cuchra and Hunter Hopkins.

St. Bede senior shortstop Lily Bosnich and Henry-Senachwine infielder Brynna Anderson were named to the first team along with Seneca’s Lexie Buis.

St. Bede freshman Hannah Heiberger, senior Emma Slingsby and junior Macy Strauch, Putnam County junior Alexis Margis and Henry-Senachwine senior Harper Schrock were named to the second team.

St. Bede seniors Jillian Pinter and Lili McClain and sophomore Morgan Mercer, Putnam County sophomore Kennedy Holocker and Henry-Senachwine freshman Alaina Sprague were honorable mention picks.

Seneca’s Krull was named TCC Player of the Year.

Three Rivers East all-conference baseball announced

Hall senior infielder Braden Curran, junior pitcher Luke Bryant and junior outfielder Jaxon Pinter and Princeton senior pitcher Ryan Jagers were unanimously selected to the All-Three Rivers Conference East Division Team.

Mendota senior outfielder Aden Tillman and Princeton junior outfielder Braden Shaw also were voted to the first team.

Hall senior catcher Greyson Bickett and junior infielder Noah Plym, Mendota senior pitcher Dane Doyle, sophomore infielder Oscar Castaneda, sophomore pitcher Esten Otero, freshman infielder Cal Doyle and freshman outfielder Quinn Eddy and Princeton sophomore infielder Jack Oester were named to the second team.

Hall’s Geno Ferrari, Mendota’s Brody Hartt and Princeton’s Stihl Brokaw were honorable mention picks.

Earlville baseball players earn All-Little Ten

Earlville junior pitcher Aaden Browder and junior first baseman/third baseman Declan Brennan were unanimous All-Little Ten Conference picks.

Browder is a three-time unanimous pick, while Brennan is a repeat all-conference pick.

Keighley Davis to play in IBCA All-Star Game

Princeton senior Keighley Davis will play in the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association All-Star Game on Saturday in Pontiac.

Davis will play for the North Team in the Class 1A/2A girls game that begins at 11 a.m.

The 2025-26 NewsTribune Girls Basketball Player of the Year averaged 17.9 points, 73 rebounds, 4.5 steals and 3.1 assists per game as a senior. She finished as Princeton’s all-time leading scorer with 1,689 points.

“Playing in the IBCA means a lot to me,” Davis said. “It shows off the hard work I put in throughout my whole basketball career. Getting to play one last time is very special to me. Even though it won’t be with my team for my last time, I will always be playing for my team, and I’m thankful for them for helping me get here and be able to play in the IBCA.”

Braden Curran to play in Shrine Game

Hall senior linebacker Braden Curran was selected to play in the annual Illinois High School Shrine Game.

The game is at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 20, at Tucci Stadium at Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington.

As a senior, Curran was second on the Red Devils with 56 tackles and also had a sack. Offensively, he played running back, receiver and quarterback. He ran for 420 yards and seven touchdowns, caught five passes for 78 yards and completed 22 of 42 passes for 344 yards and three TDs.