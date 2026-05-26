Jacob Miller throws complete game to lead Henry baseball to regional win: Monday’s NewsTribune roundup

BASEBALL

Henry-Senachwine 2, Galva 1: Jacob Miller pitched a complete game Monday to lead the No. 7-seeded Mallards to a victory over the No. 10 Wildcats in a Class 1A Fulton Regional quarterfinal in Henry.

Miller gave up one earned run on five hits while striking out seven and walking two.

Carson Rowe went 2 for 3 with a home run, two RBIs and a run and Ashton Sprague was 2 for 3 with a double for Henry (14-18), which advances to play No. 1 Orion (18-11) in a semifinal at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Bureau Valley 4, Ridgewood 1: Logan Philhower allowed one unearned run in 6⅓ innings to lead the No. 8-seeded Storm to a victory over the No. 9 Spartans in a Class 1A Annawan-Wethersfield Regional quarterfinal in Manlius.

Philhower gave up one hit, struck out 10 and walked six. He also went 2 for 4 and scored a run.

Blake Foster was 1 for 4 with a run and an RBI, Dakarai Martin went 2 for 3 and drove in a run and Reid Maynard went 2 for 4 and scored a run.

The Storm (15-14) advance to play No. 1 Putnam County (20-11) in a semifinal at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Earlville-Leland 9, Ashton-Franklin Center 3: The No. 8-seeded Red Raiders scored eight runs in the bottom of the sixth inning en route to a victory over the No. 9 Raiders in a Class 1A Amboy Regional quarterfinal in Earlville.

Declan Brennan went 2 for 3 with a double, a run and an RBI for Earlville, while Landen Tirevoled was 1 for 3, scored two runs and drove in a run and Brynjar Huss went 2 for 3 with a run and an RBI.

Aaden Browder was the winning pitcher in relief as he gave up three hits with seven strikeouts and one walk in 3⅔ scoreless innings.

The Red Raiders (7-12) advance to play No. 1 Parkview Christian (16-12) in a semifinal at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Kewanee 10, Princeton 5: Braden Shaw went 3 for 5 with a triple, a double and two runs as the No. 7-seeded Tigers lost to the No. 10 Boilermakers in a Class 2A Princeton Regional quarterfinal in Princeton.

Stihl Brokaw went 2 for 3 with a double, two runs and an RBI for Princeton (8-21), while Ryan Jagers doubled and drove in a run.

Jagers also was the losing pitcher as he gave up 10 runs (five earned) on 10 hits with five strikeouts and one walk in 5⅓ innings.

Hall 4, Ottawa 3: Geno Ferrari went 1 for 2 and drove in two runs to help the Red Devils to a nonconference victory in Spring Valley.

Luke Bryant was 1 for 2 and scored two runs for Hall (24-10-1), while Jack Curran earned the win in relief.