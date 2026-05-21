La Salle-Peru, Mendota athletes in hunt for medals: NewsTribune Class 2A girls state track and field preview

La Salle-Peru's Aubrey Duttlinger competes in the long jump during the Class 2A Mendota Sectional. (Scott Anderson)

Last spring, La Salle-Peru’s Aubrey Duttlinger tried to come back from an injury for the Class 2A Sterling Sectional.

She was able to compete in the long jump, placing fourth and missing the cut for a return trip to state, but scratched the triple jump.

This season, the junior is 100% healthy and was able to earn the second state berth in her career, qualifying in the long jump and triple jump.

“It feels great to be back,” Duttlinger said. “I’m super excited.”

Duttlinger punched her ticket to state by winning the long jump with a leap of 5.38 meters, placing third in the triple jump and beating the state-qualifying standard in the triple jump at 10.79 at the Mendota Sectional.

The Class 2A state preliminaries are Friday at Eastern Illinois University’s O’Brien Stadium, with the finals set for Saturday.

“My goal is to [set a] PR, break the school record and also place,” said Duttlinger, who finished 17th in the long jump and 21st in the triple jump as a freshman.

Earlier this season, Duttlinger leapt 5.65 meters, which is the fourth-best jump in the state this spring. St. Laurence freshman Gabrielle Jones owns the top jump at 5.77, followed by Aurora Central Catholic junior Annalyse McCarty (5.69) and Chicago South Shore International senior Jordan Hamb (5.67).

Duttlinger’s 5.65 is just shy of the L-P record of 5.68 set by Shay Scheri in 2017.

Duttlinger has the 24th-best triple jump this spring. The top 12 advance to the finals in jumps.

“I’m using it as motivation to keep my spot and PR,” Duttlinger said about going into state with the fourth-best jump in 2A this season. “The key to success is to be confident in myself and use the adrenaline to my advantage.”

Mendota's Jeniah Francis gets the baton from Mariyah Elam in the 4x200 relay during the Class 2A Mendota Sectional. (Scott Anderson)

Mendota junior Mariyah Elam also looks to be in the medal hunt.

Elam will compete at state in the high jump for the third time in her career. She won the high jump state title as a freshman and placed second last season.

She’ll also compete at state in the triple jump and on Mendota’s 4x200-meter relay.

“I plan to be top three in both of my field events and at least top 10 in our relay,” said Elam, who was a sectional champion in both jumps.

Elam comes into state tied for the second-best jump in the state this season at 1.68 with Jersey senior Morgan Allen. Manteno freshman Olivia McElroy owns the top jump this spring at 1.69.

“This season, compared to freshman year, is more challenging,” Elam said. “There are a lot more girls who can jump crazy heights, so I’m excited for the competition.”

Elam enters the triple jump with the seventh-best leap this season at 11.32. Chicago South Shore International senior Jordan Hamb owns the top jump at 11.94.

Duttlinger and Elam aren’t the only athletes from their schools who will compete at state.

La Salle-Peru freshman Aubrey Urbanski qualified for state in the 800 meters by placing second at the Mendota Sectional in a personal record time of 2:28.92.

L-P's Aubrey Urbanski (second from right) runs the 800 meters during the Class 2A Mendota Sectional. (Scott Anderson)

For Mendota, freshman Jeniah Francis won the title at the Mendota Sectional in the 100 in a school-record 12.41 seconds, which was the 14th-fastest sectional time. The top nine advance to the finals.

“This season is very exciting for me going to state again,” Elam said. “I’m glad to be able to share this experience with some of my teammates. I’m proud of us.”

Elam and Francis will run on the Trojans’ 4x200 along with Aby Buettner and Raegan Atherton. The foursome placed second at the sectional in 1:48.63.

“Our 4x200 team is great, and even if we don’t place, I know we will at least go home with a big PR because I believe the girls at state will push us all to our full potential,” Elam said.