Princeton’s Avah Oertel hits for cycle, extends home run record in rout of Hall

Princeton's Avah Oertel high fives coach Jessica Strauch after hitting a home run during the Tigresses' 15-0, four-inning victory on Thursday, May 7, 2026 in Princeton. (Mike Vau)

Princeton junior Avah Oertel broke the softball program’s career home run record earlier this season against Riverdale.

Now, Oertel’s just trying to add on to keep the record out of reach of her 9-year-old sister, Alivia.

Oertel blasted another homer and hit for the cycle Thursday in the Tigresses’ 15-0, four-inning victory over Hall in a Three Rivers Conference East Division game, bringing her season total to 11 home runs and her career total to 29.

“It’s a joke in my family right now because my little sister told me that when she gets into high school, she’s breaking it,” Oertel said. “When I did it against Riverdale, which I have travel ball teammates on, it felt extra special. But I think the motivation now is just my sister.”

Oertel smacked a towering solo shot in the third inning to extend Princeton’s lead to 10-0.

“The pitch just looked like a beach ball,” Oertel said. “I was ready, waited back and I go. At first I thought it was just a pop fly, but then I was rounding first and (assistant coach) Ryan (Huebbe) was like, ‘Yep, that’s gone.’”

The ball seemed like a beach ball all day for Oertel and the Tigresses.

Oertel smacked a triple to right-center field during Princeton’s four-run first inning, hit a single to center field during a five-run second and hit a long RBI double to left field that ended the game in the fourth and gave her the cycle.

Princeton's Makayla Hecht hits the ball during the Tigresses' 15-0, four-inning victory on Thursday, May 7, 2026 in Princeton. (Mike Vaughn)

“It’s cool,” Oertel said about her third cycle of the season. “I didn’t really know it was a thing until this year, so I didn’t really think about it.”

The Tigresses had 16 hits, including six for extra bases, against Hall and had five players finish with multiple hits.

Along with Oertel’s 4-for-4 effort with three RBIs and three runs, Makayla Hecht went 3 for 3 with a double, three runs and two RBIs, Sylvie Rutledge was 2 for 3 with a double, three RBIs and a run, Caroline Keutzer went 2 for 4 with a triple, two runs and an RBI and Piper Hansen was 2 for 3 with a run and an RBI.

“We have been putting up a lot of runs,” Oertel said. “We’ve been dialing in. We’ve done a lot of hitting this season. We’ve been focusing at the plate and making the adjustments we need to. If somebody’s in a slump, there’s always another person who picks us up.”

Princeton scored double digits for the third game in a row and the 12th time this season. The Tigresses are averaging 9.7 runs per game.

“We worked all winter on hitting, so that’s something we really have a passion for,” Princeton coach Jessica Strauch said. “That’s one thing we focus on. Every time we can hit, we’re focusing on hitting.

“These girls are addicted to getting double digits on the scoreboard. It’s almost like a little game they made for themselves to try to get double digits if we can.”

The Tigresses (18-7, 8-1 TRC East) batted around in each the first and second innings to take a 9-0 lead. Princeton added a run in the third and five more in the fourth.

Oertel said Princeton was motivated after falling behind Hall 2-0 on Monday before the game was suspended due to weather. The game will be resumed Friday.

“We came out guns a blazing because we’re very competitive,” Oertel said. “We didn’t have our best warmup, but we changed on the field. We were focused. We hit the ball very well. We had very good defense. Reese (Reviglio) was on fire pitching. I think we did good as a whole.”

Princeton's Reese Reviglio throws a pitch during the Tigresses' 15-0, four-inning victory on Thursday, May 7, 2026 in Princeton. (Mike Vaughn)

Reviglio allowed two hits in the first inning but didn’t give up another. The only two base runners for Hall the rest of the way came via error. Reviglio struck out four and walked none.

“She did fantastic,” Strauch said. “I saw her warm up today and she had some extra zip. She was really locked in. She did an awesome job locating. Everything I was calling, she was just hitting her spots perfectly.”

Caroline Morris and Ava Delphi each had singles for the Red Devils’ only two hits. Charlie Pellegrini was the losing pitcher for Hall (6-17, 2-6).

“We went with a lineup that isn’t our usual lineup to give girls some reps at some different spots, which is always a good thing to get them some practice,” Hall coach Ellie Herrmann said. “We see Princeton at our place (on Friday), so we wanted to shake the lineup up a little bit.”