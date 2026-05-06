Henry-Midland’s Daniella Bumber wins 4 events at Tri-County Meet: Tuesday’s NewsTribune roundup

TRACK & FIELD

At Seneca: Henry-Midland senior Daniella Bumber won three individual events and anchored a winning relay at the Tri-County Conference Meet on Tuesday.

Bumber won the 100-meter dash (12.79 seconds), 200 (25.94) and 400 (58.08) and teamed with Alison Mitchell, Taylor Frawley and Audrey Chambers to win the 4x100 relay (50.82).

The Timberducks placed third among the seven teams with 104 points. Seneca (148) won followed by Lowpoint-Washburn (144). St. Bede (50) placed fifth and Putnam County (8) sixth.

Also for H-M, Mitchell, Chambers, Frawley and Piper Roach won the 4x200 in 1:48.87.

St. Bede’s Lily Bosnich won the 100 hurdles (15.31) and was runner-up in the 100 (13.04) and the 300 hurdles (46.47). Teammate Savannah Bray won the shot put with a toss of 10.40 meters.

In the boys meet, Seneca won with 169 points. Henry-Midland (48) finished fourth, Putnam County (38) was fifth and St. Bede (36) was seventh.

H-M’s Brecken Pyles placed second in long jump (6.46m) and helped the 4x100 (46.89) and 4x200 (1:38.97) take second.

Putnam County’s Alex Rodriguez was runner-up in both throws with tosses of 15.28 meters in the shot put and 48.64 meters in the discus.

For the Bruins, Landon Balestri took second in the 400 (53.22).

At Ottawa: Jamal Lesley won the 200-meter dash in 23.8 seconds as Mendota finished third in a quadrangular.

Hall, which finished fourth, had three winners in Connor Taylor in the triple jump (9.52 meters), Joseph Caracheo in the 1,600 (5:25.76) and Kypton Ladgensi, Caracheo, Fidel Payan and Marcos Castro in the 4x800 relay (9:42.05).

At Pecatonica: Channing Bellows won two events to help the Amboy co-op place third in the eight-team Du-Pec Invitational.

Bellows won the 800 meters in 2:17.48 and the 1,600 in 5:09.74.

Also for the Clippers, Ian Hassler won the discus with a toss of 48.52 meters, and Damian Bender won the long jump at 5.92 meters.

SOFTBALL

La Salle-Peru 14, Rochelle 3 (5 inn.): In a game that was continued from Monday, the Cavaliers scored multiple runs in every inning to earn an Interstate 8 Conference victory in Rochelle.

Makenzie Chamberlain hit a home run and a triple, driving in three runs and scoring two runs for L-P (15-12, 2-6 I-8), while Karmen Piano was 2 for 4 with a home run, a double, two RBIs and two runs. Anna Riva went 2 for 3 with a double, three runs and an RBI.

Sydney Delphi was the winning pitcher as she gave up three earned runs on six hits with five strikeouts and no walks in a complete game.

Princeton 18, Newman 2 (4 inn.): The Tigresses scored 11 runs in the second inning as they cruised to a Three Rivers Conference East Division victory in Princeton.

Izzy Gibson went 2 for 3 with a double, three RBIs and two runs for Princeton (17-7, 7-1 TRC East), while Sylvie Rutledge was 2 for 2 with four RBIs and a run. Avah Oertel went 2 for 2 with three runs and an RBI.

Piper Hansen gave up two runs (one earned) on seven hits in four innings.

Hall 4, Serena 2: Caroline Morris went 3 for 4 with a run and an RBI to help the Red Devils to a nonconference victory in Spring Valley.

Leah Burkart was 3 for 3 and drove in a run for Hall (6-16), while Bernie Larsen went 2 for 4 with a run and an RBI.

Madison Krewer earned the win in the circle as she gave up two earned runs on four hits with three strikeouts and four walks in a complete game.

Earlville 5, Indian Creek 3: Addie Scherer went 2 for 4 with a triple, two RBIs and a run to help the Red Raiders to a Little Ten Conference victory in Shabbona.

She also was the winning pitcher, allowing four runs (two earned) on four hits with five strikeouts and two walks in a complete game.

Audrey Scherer was 2 for 4 and drove in three RBIs for Earlville (10-7, 4-4 LTC), while Bailey Miller was 2 for 4 with two runs.

Marquette 12, Putnam County 9: Alexis Margis was 3 for 4 with a triple, a double, three runs and an RBI as the Panthers lost a Tri-County Conference game in Granville.

Bella Gibson was 2 for 4 with three RBIs for PC (8-13, 6-7 TCC), and Paige Tonioni went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a run.

Kennedy Holocker was the losing pitcher.

Ridgewood 6, Bureau Valley 2: Emily Wright and Mallory Maubach-Williams each had a hit and drove in a run as the Storm lost a Lincoln Trail Conference game in Cambridge.

Maubach-Williams was the losing pitcher for BV (7-11, 4-5 LTC), allowing six runs (three earned) on 10 hits with four strikeouts and four walks in six innings.

BASEBALL

Mendota 4, Bureau Valley 1: Collin Coss was 3 for 3 with a double and two RBIs to help the Trojans to a nonconference victory in Manlius.

Oscar Castaneda doubled, drove in a run and scored a run for Mendota (9-9), while Quinn Eddy and Brody Hartt each had a hit and a run.

Aden Tillman earned the win on the mound as he gave up one run on two hits with two strikeouts and one walk in five innings, while Dane Doyle threw two hitless, scoreless innings, striking out six batters.

Dakarai Martin was 2 for 3 and scored a run for BV (9-8), while Drake Taylor was 1 for 3 with an RBI.

Dylan Howlett was the losing pitcher.

Earlville 17, Indian Creek 8 (5 inn.): Hayden Spoonmore went 2 for 4, scored three runs and drove in a run as the Red Raiders cruised to a Little Ten Conference victory in Shabbona.

Declan Brennan was 4 for 5 with a run and an RBI for Earlville (6-9, 4-6 LTC), while Larson Huss went 2 for 3 with three runs and an RBI. Brynjar Huss was 1 for 4, drove in three runs and scored a run.

Rochelle 15, La Salle-Peru 5 (5 inn.): Grey Ernat went 2 for 2 with a double, a run and an RBI as the Cavaliers lost an Interstate 8 Conference game in Rochelle.

Braylin Bond tripled, drove in a run and scored a run for L-P (8-15, 3-7 I-8), while Geno Argubright took the loss on the mound.

Marquette 8, Putnam County 0: Traxton Mattingly had the lone hit for the Panthers in a Tri-County Conference loss in Granville.

Kade Zimmerlein was the losing pitcher for PC (14-8, 7-6 TCC).

GIRLS SOCCER

Hinckley-Big Rock 3, DePue-Hall 0: The Little Giants lost a Little Ten Conference game in DePue.