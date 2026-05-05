Earlville softball edges Indian Creek for Little Ten win: Monday’s NewsTribune roundup

SOFTBALL

Earlville 3, Indian Creek 2 (6 inn.): Audrey Scherer hit a home run and finished with two RBIs to help the Red Raiders to a Little Ten Conference victory in Earlville.

The game was called in the middle of the sixth inning due to weather.

Addie Scherer hit a single, drove in a run and scored a run for Earlville (9-7, 3-4 LTC), while Bailey Miller singled and scored a run.

Addie Scherer also earned the win in the circle, allowing two hits and striking out 11.

Williamsfield 2, Henry-Senachwine 1: Rachel Eckert pitched a complete game, allowing two runs on seven hits with seven strikeouts and one walk as the Mallards lost a nonconference game in Henry.

Eckert also went 2 for 3 and drove in a run for Henry (10-7), while Brynna Anderson was 1 for 3 and scored a run.

Princeville 13, Putnam County 6 (5 inn.): Bella Gibson went 3 for 3 with a triple, two runs and two RBIs as the Panthers lost a nonconference game in Granville.

Chloe Parcher tripled, doubled and scored two runs for PC (8-12), while Kennedy Holocker was 2 for 3 with a run and an RBI.

Holocker was the losing pitcher.

BASEBALL

Henry-Senachwine 10, ROWVA-Williamsfield 2: Carson Rowe went 3 for 4 with two runs and an RBI to help the Mallards to a nonconference victory in Henry.

Rowe also pitched a complete game, giving up two runs (one earned) on six hits with 10 strikeouts and one walk.

Jacob Miller tripled, drove in two runs and scored a run for Henry (9-13), while Landon Harbison was 2 for 3 with a run and an RBI.

GIRLS SOCCER

Mendota 0, Genoa-Kingston 0: The Trojans and Cogs played to a scoreless draw in a game that was called at halftime due to weather.

GIRLS TRACK & FIELD

At Heyworth: Fieldcrest placed 11th among 12 teams in the Heart of Illinois Conference Meet.

Pru Mangan led the Knights as she placed sixth in the shot put (8.97 meters) and eighth in the discus (26.97 meters).

Ivory Bryant finished eighth in the 100-meter hurdles (16.89 seconds) and the 300 hurdles (53.04 seconds).

MEN’S BASEBALL

IVCC 6-11, Moraine Valley 2-12: The Eagles split a nonconference doubleheader Sunday in Peru, winning the first game 6-2 and losing the second 12-11.

Nolan Hunter went 2 for 2 with two RBIs and two runs in the first game, while Brady Romagnoli doubled and drove in two runs.

Austin Day was the winning pitcher as he gave up two runs (one earned) on five hits with six strikeouts and three walks in 6 1/3 innings.

In the second game, Owen Dunlap and Torii Chaney each hit a home run. Chaney finished 2 for 4 with a double, three runs and three RBIs.

Connor Vaughn was the losing pitcher for IVCC (16-24-1).