St. Bede baseball snaps Marquette’s 39-game win streak: Wednesday’s NewsTribune roundup

St. Bede's Maks Baker gets a hit during a game this season. Baker hit a three-run homer Thursday in a 6-1 win over Marquette. (Scott Anderson)

BASEBALL

St. Bede 6, Marquette 1: Maks Baker launched a three-run home run in the second inning Thursday to help the Bruins to a Tri-County Conference victory in Peru.

St. Bede handed the Crusaders their first loss since April 28, 2025 - also a loss to the Bruins - a streak of 39 consecutive victories.

Geno Dinges went 1 for 4 with two RBIs and a run for St. Bede (14-7, 6-1 TCC), while Alec Tomsha was 2 for 2 and scored a run and Kian Zeller and Brennen Hirst each had a hit and a run.

Ranbir Saini was the winning pitcher as he gave up one unearned run on three hits while striking out three and walking three in six innings.

AJ Hermes struck out one in a perfect seventh.

Hall 6, Erie-Prophetstown 2: Braden Curran threw a complete game, giving up two runs (one earned) on five hits while striking out 11 batters and walking one to lead the Red Devils to a Three Rivers Conference East Division victory in Spring Valley.

Curran also doubled and drove in two runs for Hall (14-8-1, 5-2 TRC East), while Clayton Fusinetti was 2 for 3 with a double, a run and an RBI and Geno Ferrari was 1 for 3 with an RBI and a run.

Princeton 11, Kewanee 1 (6 inn.): Ryan Jagers threw five scoreless innings, allowing three hits, striking out five and walking two as the Tigers earned a Three Rivers Conference East Division victory in Princeton.

Jack Oester was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a run for Princeton (6-9, 4-3), while Abe Longeville was 1 for 2 with two runs and an RBI.

Putnam County 9, Roanoke-Benson/Lowpoint-Washburn 0: Kade Zimmerlein threw a two-hit shutout, striking out five and walking three to lead the Panthers to a Tri-County Conference victory in Granville.

Wyatt Zellers was 2 for 2 with three RBIs and a run for PC (14-6, 7-4 TCC), while Carter Hochstatter doubled, scored two runs and drove in a run and Maddox Poole was 2 for 4 with two runs.

Newman 9, Mendota 2 (5 inn.): Oscar Castaneda was 1 for 1 with an RBI as the Trojans lost a Three Rivers Conference East Division game in Sterling.

Aden Tillman was 1 for 3 with a run for Mendota (8-8, 3-7 TRC East), while Esten Otero was the losing pitcher.

Monmouth United 12, Bureau Valley 0 (6 inn.): The Storm managed four hits in a Lincoln Trail Conference crossover loss in Manlius.

Dylan Howlett was the losing pitcher for BV (7-6).

TRACK & FIELD

At Peru: Bronko Withey won two individual events to lead the St. Bede boys to a victory in a six-team home meet.

St. Bede tallied 79 points to beat Yorkville Christian (62), Marquette (49), Henry-Midland (40), Serena (16) and Earlville (6).

Withey won the 110-meter hurdles in 16.64 seconds and the high jump at 1.8 meters.

Other winners for the Bruins were Christopher Gedraitis in the 1,600 (5:17.39), Raudel Hermosillo in the 3,200 (11:23), James Arkins in the pole vault (3.2m), Randall Simone in the triple jump (11m) and Preston Vasquez, Dominik Avila, Joe Savitch and Gedraitis in the 4x800 relay (9:28).

For Henry, Christian Hohstadt won the 200 (23.05) and Brecken Pyles won the long jump (6.31m).

In the girls meet, Daniella Bumber won the 100 (12.66 seconds) and the 200 (25.33 seconds) to lead Henry-Midland to the win.

The Timberducks scored 76 points to beat St. Bede (38), Serena (32.5), Yorkville Christian (31.5), Marquette (14) and Earlville (6).

Other winners for H-M were Harper Warner in the 100 hurdles (17.68 seconds), Stella Rowe in the high jump (1.52m), Audrey Chambers in the long jump (5.36m), Alison Mitchell, Taylor Frawley, CHambers and Bumber in the 4x100 (54.13) and Mitchell, Piper Roach, Chambers and Frawley in the 4x200 (2:06.81).

St. Bede’s Sadie Dugosh, Kijah Lucas, Kate Duncan won the 4x400 (4:59.69) and Dugosh, Ella Lamboley, Kami Nauman and Maggie Arkins won the 4x800 (12:09.04).

Other winners for the Bruins wereLily Bosnich in the 300 hurdles (46.98 seconds) and Savannah Bray in the shot put (10.48m).

At Pecatonica: Jillian Anderson and Bella Yanos each won an individual event and ran on a winning relay to help the Amboy co-op place third in the nine-team Du-Pec Invitational.

Anderson won the high jump (1.47m) and Yanos won the long jump (4.74m). They ran with Alexa McKendry and Maddie Althaus to win the 4x100 (52.49).

Also for Amboy, Olivea Glasper won the shot put (9.48m).

SOFTBALL

Bureau Valley 12, Monmouth United 0 (5 inn.): Emily Wright went 2 for 4 with a home run, four RBIs and a run to lead the Storm to a Lincoln Trail Conference crossover victory in Manlius.

Mallory Maubach-Williams doubled and drove in three runs for BV (7-8), while Ali Carrington was 2 for 3 with three runs and an RBI.

Maubach-Williams was the winning pitcher as she allowed two hits with four strikeouts and one walk in five innings.

Princeton 8, Kewanee 1: Keely Lawson was 3 for 4 with a home run, two runs and an RBI to help the Tigresses to a Three Rivers Conference East Division victory in Princeton.

Avah Oertel was 3 for 4 with a double, two RBIs and a run for Princeton (15-5, 6-0 TRC East), while Caroline Keutzer went 3 for 4, scored two runs and drove in a run.

Piper Hansen earned the win in the circle, allowing one earned run on 11 hits.

Putnam County 11, Lowpoint-Washburn/Roanoke-Benson 1 (5 inn.): Kennedy Holocker doubled three times, drove in three runs and scored three times to lead the Panthers to a Tri-County Conference victory in Granville.

She also threw a complete game, giving up one unearned run on three hits with six strikeouts and no walks.

Paige Tonioni was 3 for 3 with two doubles, three runs and an RBI for PC (7-10, 5-6 TCC), while Britney Trinidad went 2 for 2 with a double, two RBIs and two runs.

Erie-Prophetstown 13, Hall 1: Avery Sondgeroth was 1 for two and drove in a run in the Red Devils’ Three Rivers Conference East Division loss in Spring Valley.

Aubrie Pellegrini was 1 for 1 and scored a run for Hall (4-16, 2-5), while Madison Krewer was the losing pitcher.

Newman 15, Mendota 5 (5 inn.): Charlie Dankenbring doubled and drove in two runs as the Trojans lost a Three Rivers Conference East Division game in Sterling.

Eva Beetz doubled and scored a run for Mendota (10-13, 1-7 TRC East), while Averie Hazelwood took the loss in the circle.

GIRLS SOCCER

Mendota 3, Serena 0: Addy Allensworth scored two goals to help the Trojans to a victory in Mendota.

Kamilah Preciado also scored a goal for Mendota (6-8-3), while Zariah Escatel had an assist.

Ariana Sanchez made three saves for Mendota.