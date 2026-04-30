Putnam County softball edges Dwight: Wednesday’s NewsTribune roundup

SOFTBALL

Putnam County 5, Dwight 4: The Panthers scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning then narrowly held off a Trojan rally in the bottom half Wednesday to pick up a Tri-County Conference victory in Dwight.

Britney Trinidad doubled, drove in two runs and scored a run for PC (7-10, 5-6 TCC), while Alexis Margis and Bella Gibson each had two hits and scored a run.

Kennedy Holocker gave up four runs (one earned) on six hits with five strikeouts and a walk in seven innings to earn the win.

Mendota 22, South Beloit 5 (4 inn.): Charlie Dankenbring went 2 for 4 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs as the Trojans rolled to a nonconference victory in Mendota.

Leah Henkel went 3 for 4 with a triple, four runs and two RBIs for Mendota (10-12), while Eva Beetz was 3 for 3 with a double, three RBIs and two runs and Laurali Thompson went 4 for 4, scored four runs and drove in a run.

Beetz threw a complete game to earn the win in the circle.

Earlville 13, Newark 9: Addie Scherer had four hits, including a double, drove in five runs and scored two runs to lead the Red Raiders to a Little Ten Conference victory in Newark.

Addie Scherer also pitched six innings, striking out five batters for Earlville (8-6, 2-4 LTC).

Auredy Scherer had four hits, including a pair of doubles, with three RBIs and a run, while Savanna Lawton singled twice, drove in a run and scored three runs.

Marquette 7, Henry-Senachwine 4: Harper Schrock was 2 for 2 and drove in three runs as the Mallards lost a Tri-County Conference game in Henry.

Addy Robbins was 3 for 4 with a double and two runs for Henry (9-6, 8-4), while Bella Williams was the losing pitcher.

Eureka 15, Fieldcrest 0 (4 inn.): The Knights did not record a hit in a Heart of Illinois Conference loss in Eureka.

BASEBALL

Ottawa 8, La Salle-Peru 4: Gavin Kallis went 2 for 4 with a home run, two RBIs and a run as the Cavaliers lost the second game of the Interstate 8 Conference series in Ottawa.

Grey Ernat and Braylin Bond each had two hits, a run and an RBI for L-P (8-12, 3-5 I-8), while Kallis took the loss on the mound.

Dwight 10, Putnam County 5: Maddox Poole went 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs as the Panthers lost a Tri-County Conference game in Dwight.

Kade Zimmerlein was 2 for 4 with a double and two runs for PC (13-6, 6-4 TCC), while Jacob Furar was the losing pitcher.

Newark 2, Earlville-Leland 1: Aaden Browder gave up two unearned runs on six hits with five strikeouts and two walks as the Red Raiders came up short in a Little Ten Conference game in Newark.

Browder also doubled for one of two hits for Earlville (4-8, 2-5 LTC).

Marquette 26, Henry-Senachiwne 6 (4 inn.): Carson Rowe was 1 for 3 with two RBIs and a run as the Mallards lost a Tri-County Conference game in Henry.

Jayden DeWeerth and Evan Culp each had a hit, a run and an RBI for Henry (7-13, 4-8 TCC), while Jacob Miller was the losing pitcher.

Eureka 10, Fieldcrest 0: Noah Anson had the lone hit for the Knights in a Heart of Illinois Conference loss in Eureka.

GIRLS SOCCER

Ottawa 4, La Salle-Peru 2: The Cavaliers lost an Interstate 8 Conference game in La Salle to fall to 8-9-1 overall and 2-6 in the conference.

GIRLS TRACK & FIELD

At Stillman Valley: The foursome of Aby Buettner, Reagan Atherton, Mariyah Elam and Jeniah Francis won a pair of relays as Mendota placed second in a nonconference triangular.

Forreston won with 73 points followed by the Trojans (45) and Stillman Valley (34).

Mendota won the 4x100-meter relay in 54.76 seconds and the 4x200 relay in 1:52.64.

Also for Mendota, Francis cleared 1.52 meters to win the high jump and Atherton leapt 4.58 meters to win the long jump.