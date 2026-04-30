Jack Curran, Hall walk it off against IVC

Jack Curran delivered a walk-off single to lift Hall to an 8-7 win over IVC Wednesday at Foley Field in Spring Valley. (Hall)

Call it twin telepathy if you will, but Braden Curran knew his brother, Jack, was going to come through for the Hall Red Devils on Wednesday at Foley Field in Spring Valley.

Braden Curran was hit by a pitch to lead off the bottom of the seventh inning and stood at second when his brother stepped up to the plate. And Jack delivered, bringing in his twin with a walk-off single to left to lift the Red Devils to an 8-7 win over IVC.

“I knew he was going to do it. With me on second, I knew he’d score me somehow. Trusted him,” Braden Curran said.

“Couldn’t have done it without my guys,” Jack Curran said. “Braden, getting hit by a pitch starting the inning real strong. It’s really a momentum getter. Noah (Plym) getting on and puts us in scoring position.”

Hall coach Tom Keegan remembered that the Grey Ghosts did the very same thing to the Red Devils last year.

“Brings back memories to last year when they walked us off and we were able to return the favor. It kind of springboards us for the rest of the week,” he said.

The Grey Ghosts had a break-out sixth inning, scoring five runs on five hits to take a 7-2 lead. Keegan Schol, Brody Garceau, Brady Ward and TJ Dennison each had RBI hits.

“It looked pretty grim there. We couldn’t get them off the diamond in the sixth inning when they’re putting up all those runs with two outs,” Keegan said. “I’m really proud and happy for these guys for showing enough spunk to stay with it and keep going. Big plays, big hits.”

The Red Devils got knocked down, but not out, scoring five runs on just two hits in the bottom of the sixth to tie the game at 7.

Jaxon Pinter was hit by pitch to start the rally and Jack Curran and Clayton Fusinetti reached on errors, leading to two runs to make it 7-4. Geno Ferrari singled to right and Hunter Edgcomb bunted Fusinetti and Ferrari up a base before Bickett delivered a two-run double to right to make it 7-6.

Luke Bryant followed with a line drive single to left to tie the game at 7.

“That’s how we roll. When we have a bad inning and go down five, or whatever it was, we know we’ve got to come back that very next inning,” Braden Curran said.

Jack Curran said the Red Devils always talk about never giving up.

“We’re never out of the fight and we’re in control. Just got to keep thinking that,” he said. “We just kept fighting. Didn’t put our heads down. Didn’t let it get to us and just fought and fought and came out on top.”

Keegan turned to his secret weapon to keep the Grey Ghosts in check in the top of the seventh, bringing Bickett in to pitch. He retired the side in order, helped by a big play by second baseman Ferrari for the first out, to earn the victory in relief.

“G came in and did a real nice job. This is really the first year he’s pitched for us. For about an inning at a time, he’s going to pound the zone and spin it. And he did it for us tonight,” Keegan said.

The Red Devils scored in the bottom of the first without the benefit of a hit. Bryant drew a one-out walk, Braden Curran was hit by pitch and Pinter drew another free pass to load the bases. Plym, the Hall starting pitcher, helped his own cause with a deep sacrifice fly to right, scoring Bryant.

Hall's Noah Plym drives a sac fly to right field to tie the game at 1-1 in the bottom of the first inning Wednesday against IVC at Foley Field. The Red Devils won 8-7 on Jack Curran's walk-off single. (Kevin Hieronymus)

The Grey Ghosts took a 2-1 lead with a run in the top of the third. Schol hit a lead-off double to deep center and scored on a hit-and-run single by Sam Griggs to left field. Plym limited the damage by pitching out of a bases loaded jam to keep the game close at 2-1.

The Red Devils (13-8-1) tied the game at 2-2 with a run in the fifth. Bickett drew a two-out walk, stole second and scored on a single to left by Bryant.

Bryant went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and Bickett was 1 for 2 with two RBIs while Clayton Fusinetti drove in two runs without a hit.

Braden Curran said there’d be a lot to be happy about at the Curran house that night.