Strong pitching, versatile defense key for St. Bede: NewsTribune baseball notebook

St. Bede pitcher Gino Ferrari lets go of a pitch during a game last season. Strong pitching and defense have been key to the Bruins' current eight-game winning streak. St. Bede has allowed just 1.6 runs per game during the stretch. (Scott Anderson)

St. Bede has had some injuries this season, forcing the Bruins to move some players to different positions and call young players up to help fill defensive gaps.

The Bruins have responded well, and the team’s defense has been solid over the past two weeks, holding teams to 1.6 runs per game during their current eight-game winning streak.

Strong pitching has helped as well.

“We’ve been focusing on trying to limit the walks and fill up the strike zone, and it’s done well for us,” St. Bede senior AJ Hermes said Friday after pitching a two-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts and two walks.

Carson Rowe

17 IN A ROW

Henry-Senachwine senior Carson Rowe has been a staple in the Mallards’ lineup since his freshman year, when he helped the team place second in the Class 1A state tournament.

Rowe is having a stellar final season at the plate, recording a hit in all 17 games so far.

Rowe is hitting .593 with a .646 on-base percentage. He has hit 14 doubles, two home runs and a triple while scoring 18 runs and driving in 17 runs for the Mallards.

“Carson Rowe is quietly having an offensive season you don’t see too often,” Ted Rowe said. “I don’t see him getting too excited about his own successes. He is very focused on what he could have done better to help the team win. Carson holds himself to a high standard both on and off the field, and that’s a big part of why he’s having so much success right now.”

STRONG OUT OF THE BULLPEN

La Salle-Peru junior Geno Argubright has found his niche on the Cavaliers’ pitching staff this season, coming out of the bullpen.

Through Wednesday’s game at Sycamore, Argubright had a 1.75 ERA and struck out 26 batters in 20 innings.

“He has two really good pitches that he can come in and throw for a strike,” L-P coach Matt Glupczuynski said. “He goes right at the hitters. He’s always around the zone. He has a little bit of a funky look, so it’s hard to pick him up. We really like him in that role.”

RETURNING FROM INJURY

Princeton senior Tyler Forristall and Bureau Valley junior Aiden Litherland have returned from injuries to make an impact this season.

Forristall was an All-Three Rivers Conference East Division pick as a pitcher last year, but hasn’t been able to pitch since last May due to a torn labrum.

“He has slowly been building up strength on the mound,” Princeton coach Patrick Smith said. “He pitched last week for the first time and hopefully will be able to get some innings moving forward.”

Forristall has pitched 3⅔ innings in two appearances. He has not allowed an earned run while giving up two hits, striking out eight and walking three.

Litherland had elbow surgery in January but has returned to hit .409 with seven runs and four RBIs in nine games.

“He has come out strong to string some hits together,” Bureau Valley coach Ryan Schisler said. “He’s had a really fast recovery and has been a major contributor since returning to us a few weeks in.”

ON THE UPSWING

Princeton started the season 0-5 and was outscored 49-14 in those games, but the Tigers are starting to turn things around.

Princeton won five of its past nine, including walk-off wins against Sherrard and Mendota and a two-game conference sweep of Erie-Prophetstown.

“Hopefully, we are trending in the right direction,” Princeton coach Patrick Smith said.

IMPACT NEWCOMER

Before this spring, Bureau Valley senior Brandon Carrington has never played baseball at the high school level.

It hasn’t stopped him from being a key piece of the Storm’s lineup.

“He has done some great things for us in terms of getting on base and playing a solid right field,” BV coach Ryan Schisler said.