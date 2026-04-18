Hall baseball tops Putnam County: Friday’s NewsTribune roundup

BASEBALL

Hall 8, Putnam County 3: Braden Curran was 1 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs Friday to help the Red Devils to a nonconference victory in Spring Valley.

Luke Bryant doubled twice, drove in two runs and scored a run for Hall (10-6-1), while Noah Plym was 2 for 3 with a run.

Brody Bosi was the winning pitcher as he gave up two earned runs on three hits with five strikeouts and no walks in five innings.

Peyton Barto hit a solo home run for PC (10-4), while Maddox Poole drove in two runs and Johnathon Stunkel was 2 for 4 with a run.

Jacob Furar was the losing pitcher.

Mendota 15, Hinckley-Big Rock 5 (5 inn.): Brody Hartt was 2 for 3 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs as the Trojans cruised to a nonconference victory in Mendota.

Cal Doyle went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and a run for Mendota (6-4), while Oscar Castenada was 1 for 1 with three walks, two RBIs and two runs.

Reese Lane was the winning pitcher.

SOFTBALL

St. Bede 12, Hall 3: Lily Bosnich went 3 for 3 with a home run, two doubles, three runs and two RBIs to help the Bruins to a nonconference victory in Spring Valley.

Hannah Heiberger went 4 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs for St. Bede (13-3), while Ava Balestri was 2 for 5, drove in three runs and scored two runs.

Heiberger also earned the win in the circle as she gave up three earned runs on seven hits with one strikeout and two walks in five innings.

Charlie Pellegrini doubled, drove in a run and scored a run for Hall (3-12), while Madison Krewer was the losing pitcher.

Mendota 11, Hinckley-Big Rock 1 (5 inn.): Addi Perryman hit a home run, drove in three runs and scored twice to lead the Trojans to a nonconference victory in Mendota.

Leah Henkel and Charlie Dankenbring each went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a run for Mendota (5-6), while Karson Doyle was 2 for 2 with a triple and a run.

Eva Beetz threw a complete game, allowing one earned run on four hits.

Earlville 10, El Paso-Gridley 5: Bailey Miller doubled, drove in two runs and scored two runs to help the Red Raiders to a nonconference victory in Earlville.

Savana Lawton had a single, two RBIs and two runs for Earlville (4-6), while Audrey Scherer had a double, a single, an RBI and a run.

Riley Kelly struck out 10 batters as she earned the win in the circle.

TRACK & FIELD

At Seneca: Fieldcrest’s Clare Forrest placed fourth in the triple jump and sixth in the long jump at the Seneca Irish Invite.

Forrest leapt 9.55 meters in the triple jump and 4.84 meters in the long jump.

The Knights placed 13th of 15 teams.

In the boys meet, Fieldcrest’s Michael Beckett finished fifth in the long jump with a jump of 6.35 meters.

The Knights finished 14th of 15 teams.