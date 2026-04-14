Princeton, St. Bede, Fieldcrest earn 1-run wins in baseball: Monday’s NewsTribune roundup

BASEBALL

Princeton 6, Mendota 5: The Trojans scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning but the Tigers responded with two in the bottom half to pull out a Three Rivers Conference East Division victory in Princeton.

Jack Oester hit a two-run single to score Braden Shaw and Ryan Jagers for the winning runs.

Oester finished 3 for 4 with a double and four RBIs for Princeton (3-5, 1-1 TRC East), while Shaw was 1 for 3 with three runs.

Hayden Sayler struck out a batter to earn the win.

Aden Tillman was 1 for 1 with two RBIs for Mendota (4-3, 0-3), while Cal Doyle was 2 for 3 with a run. Quinn Eddy was the losing pitcher.

St. Bede 4, Parkview Christian 3: Maks Baker hit a two-run home run as the Bruins earned a nonconference victory in Yorkville.

Gus Burr was 2 for 4 with two runs and an RBI for St. Bede (7-6).

Alec Tomsha was the winning pitcher in relief, allowing no hits and striking out one in 2⅔ scoreless innings.

Putnam County 7, Amboy-Ohio 2: Johnathon Stunkel was 2 for 3 with a triple, two RBIs and a run to help the Panthers to a nonconference victory in Granville.

Stunkel also was the winning pitcher as he gave up two runs (one earned) on five hits with seven strikeouts and one walk in six innings.

Maddox Poole and Wyatt Zellers were each 1 for 2 with a run and an RBI for PC (9-3).

Fieldcrest 2, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 1: Lucas Anson scored on an error in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift the Knights to a Heart of Illinois Conference victory in Wenona.

Anson finished 2 for 4 and scored both runs for Fieldcrest (5-8, 2-2 HOIC).

Drew Overocker got a no decision as he gave up one earned run on five hits with eight strikeouts and four walks in 6⅔ innings. Zach Overocker retired the only batter he faced to earn the win.

Morris 8, La Salle-Peru 2: Jett Hill doubled and scored a run as the Cavaliers lost their Interstate 8 Conference opener in Morris.

Hill also took the loss on the mound for L-P (5-7, 0-1 I-8) as he allowed four runs (three earned) on seven hits with six strikeouts and two walks in four innings.

Serena 3, Earlville-Leland 1: Declan Brennan went 2 for 3 with a triple and an RBI as the Red Raiders lost a Little Ten Conference game in Earlville.

Aaden Browder took the loss on the mound for Earlville (2-4, 0-3 LTC) as he gave up three earned runs on nine hits with nine strikeouts and one walk in six innings.

SOFTBALL

Princeton 14, Mendota 1: Makayla Hecht hit a triple and two doubles, drove in five runs and scored three runs to lead the Tigresses to a Three Rivers Conference East Division victory in Mendota.

Avah Oertel homered, drove in three runs and scored twice for Princeton (9-4, 2-0 TRC East), while Sylvie Rutledge was 2 for 2 with two RBIs and two runs.

Reese Reviglio threw a complete game to earn the win, allowing one earned run on seven hits with three strikeouts and no walks.

Emily Diaz hit a solo home run for Mendota (4-5, 1-2), while Lexie Saylor took the loss in the circle.

St. Bede 10, Yorkville Christian 0: Hannah Heiberger hit a two-run, inside-the-park home run in the first inning to spark the Bruins in a nonconference victory in Yorkville.

Emma Slingsby was 3 for 3 with two runs and an RBI for St. Bede (10-3), while Beatrice Affelt doubled, scored two runs and drove in a run.

Macy Strauch threw a two-hit shutout, striking out 10 and walking one.

Serena 4, Earlville 3: Hailey Mathesius had two singles and drove in two runs as the Red Raiders lost a Little Ten Conference game in Earlville.

Addie Scherer had three singles and an RBI and also struck out seven as she took the loss in the circle for Earlville (2-5, 0-3 LTC)

Deer Creek-Mackinaw 17, Fieldcrest (4 inn.): The Knights did not have a hit in a Heart of Illinois Conference loss in Minonk.

Jersey Modro was the losing pitcher for Fieldcrest (0-6, 0-4 HOIC).

GIRLS SOCCER

Mendota 3, Monmouth-Roseville 0: Addy Allensworth and Kamilah Preciado each had a goal and an assist to help the Trojans to a victory in Monmouth.

Addy Jones also scored a goal for Mendota, while Zariah Escatel had an assist.

DePue-Hall 1, East Peoria 0: The Little Giants earned their first win of the season in East Peoria.

GIRLS TRACK & FIELD

At Manlius: Elise House won two events to lead Bureau Valley to the win in its own BV Girls Invite.

The Storm tallied 153 points to win the 10-team event. Amboy co-op (56) placed fifth, St. Bede (52) was seventh, Hall (34) was ninth and Putnam County (8) was 10th.

House won the 200 meters in 26.35 seconds and the 400 in 59.37 seconds. BV’s Summer Hamilton won the 3,200 in 14:02.69.

For the Clippers, Alex McKendry, Maddie Althaus, Jillian Anderson and Bella Yanos placed second in the 4x100 relay (52.44).

St. Bede’s Lily Bosnich won the 100 (12.86), 100 hurdles (15.07) and 300 hurdles (46.02), while Savannah Bray won the shot put with a toss of 10.36 meters.

BOYS TRACK & FIELD

At Granville: Henry-Midland had three double winners as the Timberducks won a triangular.

Henry scored 63 points to top Marquette (44) and Putnam County (38).

For the Timberducks, Max Dalton won the 800 meters (2:17.74) and 1,600 (5:13.58), Henry Kirbach swept the hurdles with a 21.06 in the 110s and a 48.48 in the 300s, and Brecken Pyles won the high jump (1.77 meters) and long jump (6.22m).

MEN’S BASEBALL

IVCC 1-5, Prairie State 9-1: IVCC split a nonconference doubleheader in Peru, losing 9-1 and winning 5-1.

In the opener, Owen Dunlap was 2 for 3 with a triple and a run, while Jason Campbell took the loss on the mound.

Jace Veith went 2 for 3 with a home run, two RBIs and a run in the second game, while Dunlap was 1 for 2 with a run and an RBI.

Chance Estes was the winning pitcher for IVCC (11-13-1) as he gave up one earned run on four hits with six strikeouts and two walks in five innings.

WOMEN’S SOFTBALL

IVCC 11, DuPage 5: Kaitlyn Anderson went 4 for 4 with a triple, three runs and an RBI to help the Eagles to a win in a tournament Sunday at Peck Park in Ottawa.

Maddie Glade was 2 for 5 with three RBIs and a run and Ava Lambert was 2 for 5 with a triple, two runs and an RBI.

Lauren Harbison threw a complete game, allowing five runs (one earned) on five hits with 13 strikeouts and no walks.

IVCC 10, Waubonsee 7: Shae Simons was 4 for 5 with a triple, four RBIs and a run to lead the Eagles to a win in a tournament Sunday at Peck Park in Ottawa.

Jenna Setchell went 3 for 4 with a double, two runs and an RBI, while Grace Pecchio was 3 for 4 with two runs and two RBIs.

Simons also was the winning pitcher as she gave up seven runs (two earned) on eight hits with five strikeouts and no walks in a complete game.

The Eagles went 4-0 in the 16-team tournament that featured Region 4 teams. IVCC is 13-8.

MEN’S TENNIS

IVCC 9, McHenry 0: The Eagles swept the match Sunday at the L-P Sports Complex.

Tyson Phillips and Fabricio Barron won 8-4 at No. 1 doubles. McHenry forfeited the other two doubles matches.

In singles, Phillips won 4-6, 6-4, 10-6 at No. 1, Nick Olivero was a 6-1, 6-1 winner at No. 2, and Barron won 6-1, 6-2 at No. 3. The other matches were forfeits.

Kaskaskia 6, IVCC 3: The Eagles lost a match Sunday at the L-P Sports Complex.