Mendota baseball tops Earlville 19-13: Friday’s NewsTribune roundup

BASEBALL

Mendota 19, Earlville 13: The Trojans scored 13 runs in the first two innings en route to a victory in a nonconference game in Earlville that featured 32 runs and 27 hits.

Brody Hartt was 4 for 4 with a double, two runs and two RBIs for Mendota (4-2), while Quinn Eddy went 3 for 5, scored three runs and drove in two runs, Collin Coss was 2 for 3 with three RBIs and two runs and Reese Lane went 2 for 4 with a pair of runs and a pair of RBIs.

Declan Brennan went 3 for 5 with three RBIs and three runs for Earlville (2-3), while Aaden Browder went 2 for 4, drove in three runs and scored a run and Alex Portillo was 2 for 3 with three runs and an RBI.

Fieldcrest 4, El Paso-Gridley 2: Lucas Anson doubled and drove in two runs to help the Knights to a Heart of Illinois Conference victory in Wenona.

Grant Matthews was 1 for 3 with a run and an RBI for Fieldcrest (4-8, 1-2 HOIC), while Zach Overocker doubled and scored a run.

Layten Gerdes threw a complete game, allowing two runs on six hits while striking out 11 and walking none.

Rockridge 8, Hall 2: Jack Curran doubled and scored a run as the Red Devils lost a Three Rivers Conference crossover in Spring Valley.

Braden Curran was 2 for 3 for Hall (7-5-1) and also took the loss on the mound, giving up five runs (two earned) on 10 hits with three strikeouts and no walks in five innings.

SOFTBALL

Mendota 14, Earlville 2: Laurali Thompson went 3 for 5 with a home run, three RBIs and three runs to lead the Trojans to a nonconference victory in Earlville.

Lexie Saylor was 4 for 5 with three doubles, two runs and two RBIs for Mendota (4-4), while Emily Diaz doubled, drove in two runs and scored a run.

Saylor was the winning pitcher as she gave up two runs (one earned) on eight hits with six strikeouts and four walks in a complete game.

Addie Scherer was 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI for Earlville (2-4), while Savana Lawton was 2 for 3 with a run. Scherer also took the loss in the circle.

La Salle-Peru 8, Rock Falls 2: Addison Piecha, Shayla Turczyn and Taylor Vescogni each smacked a home run as the Cavaliers earned a nonconference victory in Rock Falls.

Piecha hit a solo shot in the seventh, Turczyn hit a two-run homer in the fourth and Vescogni finished 2 for 4 with a run and an RBI.

Brie Ruppert went 2 for 4 with three runs and an RBI for L-P (9-8) and Kelsey Frederick was 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a run.

Sydney Delphi gave up two runs (one earned) on two hits with four strikeouts and a walk in a complete game.

Morris 7, Princeton 0: Makayla Hecht was 2 for 2 with a double as the Tigresses were shut out in a nonconference game in Morris.

Piper Hansen took the loss in the circle for Princeton (7-4).

Seneca 20, Putnam County 0 (4 inn.): Kennedy Holocker doubled for one of the Panthers’ two hits in a Tri-County Conference loss in Granville.

Sydney Samek took the loss in the circle for PC (2-8, 0-6 TCC).

El Paso-Gridley 18, Fieldcrest 1 (5 inn.): TeriLynn Timmerman was 2 for 2 and scored the Knights’ lone run in a Heart of Illinois Conference loss in Minonk.

Jersey Modro was the losing pitcher for Fieldcrest (0-5, 0-3 HOIC).