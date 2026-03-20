L-P soccer blanks Mendota in opener: Thursday’s NewsTribune roundup

GIRLS SOCCER

La Salle-Peru 2, Mendota 0: Vicky Tejada scored two goals Thursday to lead the Cavaliers to a nonconference victory in their season opener in Mendota.

Julia Garcia had an assist for L-P, while Lily Higgins made six saves.

Ariana Sanchez made nine saves for the Trojans.

BASEBALL

St. Bede 4, Bloomington Central Catholic 2: The Bruins scored a run in the sixth and another in the seventh to pull out a nonconference victory in their season opener in Bloomington.

Maks Baker went 4 for 4 and drove in three runs and Carson Riva scored a pair of runs.

Gino Ferrari pitched 4 1/3 innings, giving up two runs on five hits with four strikeouts and no walks. Ranbir Saini earned the win in relief with 2 1/3 scoreless innings, allowing one hit with two strikeouts and no walks.

Putnam County 15, Stark County 0 (4 inn.): Kade Zimmerlein was 2 for 3 with a double, two RBIs and two runs as the Panthers cruised to a nonconference victory in their season opener in Granville.

Jacob Furar went 1 for 2 with two runs and two RBIs for PC, while Carter Hochstatter was 1 for 1 with two RBIs and a run.

Johnathon Stunkel earned the win on the mound as he pitched three perfect innings with five strikeouts.

Earlville 6, South Beloit 4: Aaden Browder used his bat and his arm to lead the Red Raiders to a nonconference victory in Earlville.

Browder went 2 for 3 and drove in two runs. He also earned the win on the mound, allowing one unearned run on two hits while striking out 12 batters and walking one in five innings.

Alex Portillo and Brynjar Huss each had two hits, a run and an RBI for Earlville.

Henry-Senachwine 15, Fieldcrest 5 (6 inn.): Carson Rowe and Austin Keith each hit home runs to help the Mallards to a nonconference victory in Wenona.

Rowe finished 2 for 4 with a double, five RBIs and two runs and Keith was 2 for 5 with four RBIs and two runs.

Caleb Wiesbrock was 2 for 3 with a double and scored three runs for Henry (1-1).

Jacob Miller was the winning pitcher as he gave up five runs on five hits with eight strikeouts and six walks in five innings.

Lucas Anson and Layten Gerdes each had two hits, a run and an RBI for Fieldcrest, while Drew Overocker took the loss on the mound.

Sterling 9, Princeton 7: Jack Oester scored two runs and drove in two runs as the Tigers came up short in a nonconference game in their season opener in Sterling.

Luke LaPorte was 1 for 4 with a run and an RBI for Princeton, while Braden Shaw took the loss on the mound.

SOFTBALL

Putnam County 5, Stark County 1: Alexis Margis and Ella Pyszka each had two hits and each scored a run as the Panthers opened the season with a nonconference victory in Granville.

Chloe Parcher was 1 for 3 with two RBIs for PC, while Britney Trinidad tripled and scored a run.

Kennedy Holocker was the winning pitcher as she allowed one earned run on five hits with four strikeouts and three walks in a complete game.

Earlville 12, South Beloit 1 (5 inn.): Bailey Miller had three singles, three RBIs and two runs as the Red Raiders rolled to a nonconference victory in Earlville.

Audrey Scherer had a triple, double, three runs and an RBI for Earlville (1-1), while Savana Lawton doubled, drove in three runs and scored a run.

Addie Scherer earned the win in the circle as she struck out eight batters and walked one in five shutout innings.

Bloomington 1, La Salle-Peru 0: The Cavaliers outhit the Purple Raiders 5-1 but couldn’t score in a nonconference loss in Bloomington.

Bloomington’s lone run came in the bottom of the sixth inning when Lauren Shuey singled, advanced to second on a passed ball, stole third and scored on an error.

Taylor Vescogni took the loss for L-P (0-3) as she gave up one unearned run on one hit with 14 strikeouts and no walks in a complete game.

MEN’S GOLF

At Bloomington: Sophomore Carson Zellers carded a 148 over 36 holes to tie for 20th in the ICC Cougar Preview at Prairie Vista Golf Course.

Chandler Creedon carded a 154 for the Eagles, who finished 11th among the 14 teams with a 326-310-636.