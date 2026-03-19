Henry baseball, softball drop openers: Wednesday’s NewsTribune roundup

BASEBALL

Lexington 5, Henry-Senachwine 2: Ashton Sprague doubled twice and drove in a run as the Mallards suffered a nonconference loss in their season opener in Lexington.

Evan Culp was 1 for 2 and had an RBI for Henry.

Carson Rowe took the loss on the mound as he gave up five runs (three earned) on five hits with eight strikeouts and two walks.

SOFTBALL

Lexington 10, Henry-Senachwine 4: Brynna Anderson went 2 for 3 with a double, two RBIs and a run as the Mallards lost a nonconference game in their season opener in Lexington.

Emma Kay Gaspardo was 2 for 3 with a triple and a run for Henry.

Rachel Eckert was the losing pitcher for the Mallards as she gave up 10 runs on 13 hits with seven strikeouts and a walk in five innings.

TRACK & FIELD

At Sycamore: Mendota senior Sebastian Carlos had three top three finishes at the Gary Egler Indoor Invitational.

Carlos won the 800 meters in 2:12.46 and placed second in the 400 in 56.28 seconds. He ran with Jamal Lesley, Anthony Seablom and Carter Wujek to take third in the 4x400 relay in 4:00.74.

The Trojans tallied 30 points to place fifth among the nine teams. The host Spartans won with 107.

At Normal: The Fieldcrest girls competed at the Normal West Invite.

Pru Mangan had the top finish for the Knights as she finished 11th in the shot put with a toss of 9.35 meters.