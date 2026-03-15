Mendota’s Mariyah Elam wins 2 events in indoor invite: Saturday’s NewsTribune roundup

TRACK & FIELD

At Sterling: Mendota junior Mariyah Elam won two events and placed second in two others Saturday at the First Chance Invite at the Westwood Complex.

Elam won the 60-meter hurdles in 9.75 seconds and the high jump by clearing 1.57 meters. Elam also was runner-up in the 400 (1:06.41) and ran with Jeniah Francis Reagan Atherton and Aby Buettner to finish second in the 4x200 relay (1:52.13).

The Trojans also got runner-up finishes from Atherton, Eva Beetz, Rylee Woods and Eliana Eames in the 4x400 (4:43.26), Woods in the high jump (1.57m) and Francis in the 60 (8 seconds).

In the boys meet, Mendota’s Sebastian Carlos placed second in the 400 (51.77) and 200 (23.65).

At Byron: La Salle-Peru’s Griffin Hammers won the 400 meters in 52.96 seconds on Saturday at the Byron Indoor Classic.

The Cavaliers placed fifth among the 10 teams with 45 points. The Amboy co-op was 10th with 17.

Also for L-P, Darius Mayhew placed third in the 60 hurdles in 10.72 seconds.

The Clippers had a pair of runner-up finishes with Ian Hassler in the shot put (13.32 meters) and Damian Bender in the long jump (6.05m).