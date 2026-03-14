St. Bede softball wins big over IVC: Friday’s NewsTribune roundup

SOFTBALL

St. Bede 14, IVC 2 (5 inn.): Ella Burke went 2 for 2 with a home run, five RBIs and a run Friday to lead the Bruins to a nonconference victory in Chillicothe.

Ava Balestri was 2 for 2 with a home run, three runs and two RBIs for St. Bede (2-0), while Lili McClain was 2 for 3 with a double, two runs and an RBI.

Macy Strauch earned the win in the circle as she gave up two earned runs on four hits with eight strikeouts and no walks.

COED TRACK & FIELD

At Monmouth: Bureau Valley freshman Madisyn Shipp won two events at the Lincoln Trail Conference Indoor Meet at Monmouth College.

Shipp won the 200-yard dash in 29.1 seconds and the triple jump with a leap of 10.03 meters. The Storm’s Elise House won the 400 in 1:03.77.

The Storm placed second in all three relays with Caitlyn Egan, Lilah Fox, Madisyn Shipp and Mya Shipp in the 4x200 (1:55.56), Gemma Moore, Abby Stabler, Mya Shipp and House in the 4x400 (4:27.06) and Emma Mussche, Harper Wetzell, Mya Nugent and Summer Hamilton in the 4x800 (11:16.02).

Other runners-up for BV were Egan in the triple jump (9.5m) and Maddie Wetzell in the 3,200 (13:00.25).

In the boys meet, the foursome of Maddox Moore, Adrian Gallardo, Easton Taylor and Alex Gallardo won the 4x800 in 9:12.07.

BV’s Andrew Roth won the 60 hurdles in 8.86 seconds.

Second-place finishers for the Storm were Keenyn Richter in the 400 (53.22), Morgan Mahnesmith in the triple jump (11.35m) and Richter, Alex Gallardo, Lawsen Smith and Tucker Shane in the 4x400 (3:46.17).

MEN’S BASEBALL

St. Clair County 15, IVCC 6: Nolan Hunter hit a home run and had two RBIs as the Eagles lost a game in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Casey Clennon was 2 for 3 with a double and two runs for IVCC (2-6), while Nolan VanDuzer doubled, scored a run and drove in a run.

Jason Campbell took the loss on the mound.