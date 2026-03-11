St. Bede softball looks for another deep run led by strong veteran core

Last season, the St. Bede softball team led going to the sixth inning of the Class 2A IVC Sectional championship game only to lose 4-1 to Brimfield.

The way St. Bede coach Rob Ruppert looks at it, the Bruins weren’t that far away from a fourth sectional title in the last seven seasons.

Ruppert hopes this season St. Bede, which has six regional titles and two state trophies in the last seven seasons, can make another run.

“Last year we were maybe a play or two away from winning the sectional,” Ruppert said. “We had a call go against us, and then the wheels kind of fell off that game, but we had an opportunity to score runs in that final inning and maybe win that game. I think we’re going to be pretty solid and hopefully we can make a deep run again.”

The Bruins will be led by a strong veteran core that includes four-year varsity players Lily Bosnich, Ava Balestri and Emma Slingsby, and three-year varsity players Lili McClain and Jillian Pinter.

Senior Chipper Rossi and junior Macy Strauch also return after playing key roles last season.

“We’re going to have a lot of senior leadership,” Ruppert said. “I’m hoping that experience really does help us out.”

The Bruins have players who will step into larger roles this spring as well as newcomers who will make an impact.

Sophomore Morgan Mercer saw varsity action as a freshman and will see a bigger role this season as she will play right field. Junior Yesina Avila will take over at second base, while junior Ashlan Heersink can play infield or outfield.

“We have some talent,” Ruppert said. “A lot of these girls have played a lot of ball over the years. Hopefully, their abilities can translate to our varsity roster.”

St. Bede also has some freshmen who will contribute. Beatrice Affelt will be the backup catcher and may also see time in the infield and outfield. Hannah Heiberger may see some time in the circle and in the outfield. Ella Burke, Allie Inman and Eliana Opsal are also freshmen who could see varsity time.

“It’s going to be a work in progress,” Ruppert said. “We have some talent at the lower level, so we may utilize them if we have to.”

Offensively, Bosnich returns to the leadoff spot after hitting .472 with six home runs, four triples, 31 runs and 17 RBIs.

“Lily Bosnich is one of a kind,” Ruppert said. “She can bunt, she can hit for average, she can hit for power.”

Slingsby (.447, 29 R, 13 RBIs), Balestri (.338, 6 HR, 9 2B, 24 RBIs, 17 R) and Macy Strauch (.364, 5 2B, 24 RBIs) also played a key role offensively last season.

“I would like to think we should still be pretty potent offensively,” Ruppert said. “Ava Balestri had a little bit of a down year average-wise, but she hit some home runs. Hopefully, we can get her on track, and she can be a clutch hitter for us. Lili McClain always seems to put the ball in play. Emma Slingsby will take advantage of her speed and ability to bunt and slap. Hopefully, Ashlan, Yesina and Morgan can provide a little extra pop in the lineup.”

Strauch returns to lead the pitching staff after going 9-7 with a 3.56 ERA last season. Rossi also will throw innings.

“I would like to think our pitching is going to be strong again this year,” Ruppert said. “Macy Strauch did a really nice job last year. Chipper Rossi is throwing the ball well. Hopefully, we can ride them.”

Ruppert said he hopes the Bruins can play better defense behind their pitchers.

St. Bede has experience up the middle with McClain back behind the plate, Bosnich returning at shortstop and Slingsby once again manning center field. McClain will move to shortstop when Bosnich is at track, with Affelt going behind the plate.

Pinter returns at first base. Ruppert said Pinter “is a tremendous defensive player” who saved the Bruins from many errors last spring.

Balestri and Strauch will split time between third base and designated player, Avila will play second base, Heersink will start in left field, and Mercer will play right.

Sophomore Leah Griggs will be a utility player.

“I’m hoping we shore up our defense,” Ruppert said. “We had quite a few errors last year. We have to be better. We’ve been working really hard at that. We’ve been stressing that we need to be able to make plays. Hopefully, they don’t put too much pressure on themselves trying to make plays, and we can be better.”