L-P softball drops season opener: Monday’s NewsTribune roundup

SOFTBALL

Geneseo 4, La Salle-Peru 2: Anna Riva went 1 for 3 and drove in a run as the Cavaliers suffered a nonconference loss in their season opener Monday in Geneseo.

Karmen Piano and Makenzie Chamberlain each scored a run for L-P, while Taylor Vescogni took the loss in the circle as she allowed four runs (two earned) on three hits with five strikeouts and three walks in 5⅔ innings.

Orangeville 13, Earlville 3 (5 inn.): Addie Scherer hit a solo home run as the Red Raiders dropped a nonconference game in their season opener in Orangeville.

Scherer also took the pitching loss for Earlville. Shelby Garbacz was 1 for 3 with a run for the Red Raiders.

MEN’S BASEBALL

Sussex 7, IVCC 5: Adrian Arzola tripled and scored two runs as the Eagles lost in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Ryan Slingsby was 2 for 4 with a run and an RBI for IVCC, while Jayden Jaramillo launched a solo home run.

Jackson Piecha took the loss on the mound as he allowed two runs on four hits in two-thirds of an inning.

Salem 8, IVCC 7: Casey Clennon smacked two solo home runs as the Eagles came up short in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Brady Romagnoli and Kelton Logan also homered for IVCC (0-4), while Jason Campbell was the losing pitcher, giving up two runs (one earned) on three hits in two innings.

WOMEN’S SOFTBALL

Mott 5, IVCC 1: Callie Mertes was 1 for 2 with an RBI as the Eagles lost in Winter Haven, Florida.

Ava Lambert doubled for IVCC, while Lauren Harbison took the loss in the circle.

IVCC 9, Schoolcraft 1: Grace Pecchio was 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a run to help the Eagles to a victory in Winter Haven, Florida.

Kylee Moore was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a run for IVCC (1-1), while Joyce Walkling also drove in two runs.

Shae Simons earned the win as she allowed one earned run on three hits with five strikeouts and five walks in six innings.

MEN’S TENNIS

Cornell 9, IVCC 0: The Eagles lost in Lake Crane, Florida on Sunday.

COED TRACK & FIELD

At Sterling: St. Bede’s Lily Bosnich won two events and placed second in a third in the Newman First Chance Invite at the Westwood Complex.

Bosnich won the 200-meter dash (28.26 seconds) and the 400 (1:05) and finished second in the 60 (7.98).

Also for the Bruins, Savannah Bray won the shot put with a toss of 10.47 meters.

Princeton had three winners in Ruby Acker in the 1,600 (6:02.69), Susanna Bohms in the 3,200 (15:00.3) and Annie Thompson in the pole vault (2.43m).

In the boys meet, St. Bede got wins from Landon Balestri in the 400 (56.07), Tyler VandeVenter in the 800 (2:09.86) and Raudel Hermosillo in the 3,200 (12:03.6).

Princeton’s Landen Hoffman won the shot put at 14.68 meters.

BOYS TRACK & FIELD

At Normal: Fieldcrest’s Michael Beckett had two top-three finishes Saturday at the Normal West Invite.

He placed second in the long jump (6.43 meters) and third in the triple jump (12.75m).