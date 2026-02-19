Enrique Morales scores 31 in DePue win: Wednesday’s NewsTribune roundup

BOYS BASKETBALL

DePue 73, LaMoille 58: Enrique Morales poured in 31 points Wednesday to lead the Little Giants to a Little Ten Conference victory in DePue.

Diego Perez had 18 points for DePue (6-19, 3-5 LTC), while Pedro Lopez added 11 points.

Connor Deering led the Lions (3-23, 0-9 LTC) with 18 points, while Harley Blair scored 17 points and Wyatt File added 14 points.

Hinckley-Big Rock 74, Earlville 29: Logan May scored 12 points as the Red Raiders lost a Little Ten Conference game in Hinckley.

Earlville fell to 1-27 overall and 1-8 in the LTC.

Annawan 60, Bureau Valley 43: The Storm lost to the Braves in the Lincoln Trail Conference Tournament third-place game in Cambridge.

Bureau Valley finishes the regular season 10-16.