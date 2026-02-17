Fieldcrest beats Iroquois West, advances to regional final: Monday’s NewsTribune roundup

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Fieldcrest 42, Iroquois West 39: TeriLynn Timmerman scored 19 points, grabbed six rebounds and swiped five steals to lead the No. 5-seeded Knights to a victory over the No. 4 Raiders in a Class 1A Fieldcrest Regional semifinal Monday in Minonk.

Pru Mangan had eight points, 11 rebounds and four steals, while Leah Armes and Ivory Bryant each added six points for Fieldcrest (15-17), which will face No. 1 Cissna Park (25-2) in the regional final at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Byron 57, Mendota 22: Kiah Davidson had six points, 14 rebounds and two steals as the No. 8-seeded Trojans lost to the No. 1 Tigers in a Class 2A Somonauk Regional semifinal in Somonauk.

Eva Beetz added four points, three rebounds and two steals for Mendota (11-20).

Midland 52, Henry-Senachwine 22: The No. 8-seeded Mallards saw their season come to an end with a loss to the No. 1 Timberwolves in a Class 1A Serena Regional semifinal in Serena.