L-P’s Kiely Domyancich qualifies for state: NewsTribune wrestling roundup

La Salle-Peru’s Kiely Domyancich (right) wrestles Seneca’s Samantha Greisen during the 125-pound championship match at the DeKalb Sectional on Saturday Feb. 14 ,2026 at DeKalb High School. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

GIRLS WRESTLING

At DeKalb: La Salle-Peru senior senior Kiely Domyancich earned her third trip to the state tournament by placing second in the 125-pound bracket in the DeKalb Sectional.

“It feels good to go back to state,” Domyancich said. “I’m glad I get to represent L-P again at state.”

Domyancich pinned Rochelle’s Cammyla Macias in 1:38 in her first match then beat Metamora’s Calliope Willman by 11-0 major decision to reach the final.

Domyancich was pinned by Seneca’s Samantha Greisen in the final in a rematch of the regional final that Domyancich won by decision.

“I think I wrestled OK today,” Domyancich said. “I made mistakes, but overall it was OK.”

Domyancich was the only area wrestler to advance to state.

L-P’s Audri Plut (145) and Marisa Eggersdorfer (155) each fell one win shy of a state berth.

Also for the Cavaliers, Kalista Frost (100), Emily Lowery (115), Emma Tomlinson (130) and Avalyn Edwall (140) all lost in wrestlebacks.

Princeton’s Abigail Harris (115) and Jadedyn Klingenberg (125) and Putnam County-Hall’s Ella Irwin (170) also saw their seasons come to an end.

BOYS WRESTLING

At Byron: Princeton’s Augustus Swanson (113 pounds), Kane Dauber (138) and Casey Etheridge (165) each finished second in his bracket at the Class 1A Byron Sectional to qualify for the state tournament.

Swanson recorded back-to-back pins in less than a minute to reach the final where he lost 7-4 to Newman’s Landon Near.

Dauber won his first two matches by pin before getting pinned by Oregon’s Nelson Benesh in the final seconds of the title match.

Etheridge won his first match by 12-9 decision then won his semifinal by 20-5 technical fall. He lost by 11-3 major decision to Wheaton Academy’s Tyler Jones in the title match.

Princeton’s Eli Berlin (190) fell one win shy of a trip to state as he lost by fall in the semifinal wrestlebacks.

At 132, St. Bede’s Max Moreno and Princeton’s Corbin Brown had their seasons come to an end.

Moreno won his first-round match by technical fall then was pinned in the quarterfinals and lost by tech fall in the quarterfinal wrestlebacks, while Brown won by pin in the first round, lost by pin in the quarterfinals and by tech fall in the quarterfinal wrestlebacks.

Mendota’s Gavin Evans (157) lost both of his matches by tech fall, while Putnam County-Hall’s Justin Doden (285) lost both of his matches by pin.

At Geneseo: La Salle-Peru’s Gianni Verucchi (120 pounds) and Jentz Watson (165) had their seasons ended at the Class 2A Geneseo Sectional.

Verucchi lost his first round match by technical fall before losing by 8-7 decision in his first wrestleback.

Watson lost his first round match and first wrestleback by technical fall.