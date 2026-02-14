Oliver Munoz leads Mendota past E-P: Friday’s NewsTribune roundup

BOYS BASKETBALL

Mendota 68, Erie-Prophetstown 51: Oliver Munoz poured in 26 points Friday to lead the Trojans to a Three Rivers Conference East Division victory on the road.

Cole Tillman scored 14 points for Mendota (24-5, 8-1 TRC East), while Drew Becker contributed 13 points.

St. Bede 61, Midland 60: The Bruins pulled out a Tri-County Conference victory in Varna to improve to 15-13 overall and 4-4 in the conference.

Roanoke-Benson 72, Putnam County 20: The Panthers lost a Tri-County Conference game in Roanoke to slip to 9-20 overall and 0-7 in the conference.

Tremont 56, Fieldcrest 34: The Knights lost a Heart of Illinois Conference game in Tremont to fall to 15-11 overall and 5-5 in the HOIC.

Somonauk 63, LaMoille 41: The Lions lost a Little Ten Conference game in LaMoille to fall to 3-21 overall and 0-8 in the conference.