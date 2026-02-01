L-P’s Aiden McCray finishes 35th at state bowling: Saturday’s NewsTribune roundup

BOYS BOWLING

At O’Fallon: La Salle-Peru junior Aiden McCray rolled a 1,279 six-game series on Saturday on the final day of the IHSA State Tournament at St. Clair Bowl.

McCray’s 1,279 series Saturday moved him up to 35th place with a two-day total of 2,497. He was in 64th place after Friday’s round.

BOYS WRESTLING

At Sterling: La Salle-Peru had two wrestlers place top three at the Class 3A Sterling Regional to advance to the Geneseo Sectional on Feb. 13.

Gianni Verucchi placed second at 120 pounds, and Jentz Watson finished third at 165.

Verucchi won his first match by fall in 3:44 before losing by technical fall in the title match. Watson pinned Rock Island’s Javelle Anderson in 3:35 in the third-place match to secure a sectional berth.

L-P’s Caeden Small placed fourth at 190.

GIRLS BOWLING

At Rockford: La Salle-Peru had four top-30 finishers as the Cavaliers placed fourth at the Belvidere Buccaneer Invite at The Cherry Bowl.

L-P racked up 5,374 pins to finish behind Harlem Black (6,123), Hononegah (5,832) and Harlem Orange (5,524).

Kamryn Oscepinski led the Cavs as she placed ninth with a 1,191 six-game series, while Evelyn Milton (1,117) tied for 17th, Leah Ricci (1,084) was 21st, and Kaitlyn Miller (1,050) was 27th.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Princeton 51, Sherrard 40: Keighley Davis had 24 points, five rebounds and fours teals as the Tigresses earned a Three Rivers Conference crossover victory in Sherrard.

Payton Brandt added 12 points for Princeton (19-6).

Heyworth 62, Henry-Senachwine 31: Brynna Anderson had 11 points, three rebounds and two steals as the Mallards lost a nonconference game in Heyworth.

Harper Schrock added six points, seven rebounds and six steals for Henry (6-15).

BOYS BASKETBALL

Sycamore 57, La Salle-Peru 52: The Cavaliers came up short in an Interstate 8 Conference game in La Salle.

LaMoille 53, DePue 38: The No. 10-seeded Lions upset the No. 7 Little Giants in the first round of the Little Ten Conference Tournament in Somonauk.

LaMoille will play No. 2 Hinckley-Big Rock at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the quarterfinals.

Leland 72, Earlville 27: The No. 9-seeded Red Raiders lost to the No. 8 Panthers in the opening round of the Little Ten Conference Tournament in Somonauk.