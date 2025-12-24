L-P girls finish 9th in Ottawa Holiday Tournament: Tuesday’s NewsTribune roundup

GIRLS BASKETBALL

La Salle-Peru 51, Seneca 48: Alexus Hines had 15 points, four assists and two steals as the Cavaliers edged the Fighting Irish in the ninth-place game in the Ottawa Holiday Tournament in Ottawa.

Maggie Boudreau had nine points and eight rebounds for L-P (5-7), while Brie Ruppert contributed nine points and six boards.

Joliet Catholic 62, Fieldcrest 28: The Knights, who shot just 13% for the game, were outscored 29-9 in the second quarter as they lost in the fifth-place game of the Ottawa Holiday Tournament in Ottawa.

Macy Gochanour led Fieldcrest (8-8) with 14 points, while Pru Mangan added seven points.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Hall 73, DePue 43: Braden Curran scored 20 points as the No. 2-seeded Red Devils pulled away from the Little Giants in the first round of the Shipyard Showdown in Seneca.

Chase Burkhart had 14 points for Hall, while Greyson Bickett and Chace Sterling each added nine points.

Diego Perez led DePue with 19 points.

Lexington 86, Earlville 25: Colton Fruit and Landen Tirevold each had 11 points as the Red Raiders lost to the No. 1-seeded Minutemen in the first round of the Shipyard Showdown in Seneca.

Reed-Custer 73, DePue 40: Pedro Lopez scored 13 points as the Little Giants lost in the consolation bracket of the Shipyard Showdown in Seneca.

Nico Lopez and Diego Perez each added 10 points for DePue.

Coal City 68, Earlville 20: Colton Fruit scored 10 points as the Red Raiders lost in the consolation bracket of the Shipyard Showdown in Seneca.