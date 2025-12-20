DePue earns first win of season: Friday’s NewsTribune roundup

BOYS BASKETBALL

DePue 44, Earlville 35: The Little Giants earned their first victory of the season in a Little Ten Conference game in Earlville.

Logan May had 15 points for Earlville (0-8, 0-3).

Kewanee 62, Hall 50: The Red Devils fell in a Three Rivers Conference East Division game in Spring Valley.

Seneca 51, Putnam County 36: Braden Bickerman scored nine points as the Panthers lost a Tri-County Conference game in Seneca.

Fulton 65, Bureau Valley 55: The Storm dropped a nonconference game in Manlius.

Eureka 53, Fieldcrest 32: The Knights suffered a Heart of Illinois Conference loss in Eureka.

Roanoke-Benson 61, Henry-Senachwine 42: The Mallards lost a Tri-County Conference game in Roanoke.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Fulton 55, Bureau Valley 46: Brynley Doty scored 15 points as the Storm lost a nonconference game in Manlius.

Brooke Helms added 12 points for BV, which led 27-22 at halftime.