2025 NewsTribune Girls Tennis All-Area Team

A look at the top girls tennis players in the NewsTribune area for the 2025 season.
Julia Garcia, jr., and Dagny Greer, sr., La Salle-Peru: The 2025 NewsTribune Girls Tennis Players of the Year went 11-7, placed second at No. 2 doubles in the Interstate 8 Conference Tournament and finished third at the Class 1A Ottawa Sectional to qualify for state.
Kylie Goldblatt, sr., and Leah Stamberger, sr., Mendota: The Trojans’ No. 1 doubles team finished 12-8. The pair was runner-up at the Newman Invite and the Mendota tournament.
Ella Lewis, sr., Mendota: The Trojans’ No. 1 singles player had the most wins in the area with a 15-7 record. She won the Newman Invite and placed second at the Mendota tournament. She came up one win shy of a state berth.
April Pescetto, jr., Addison Piecha, jr., La Salle-Peru: The Cavaliers’ No. 1 doubles team went 13-16. The pair went 2-1 at the Interstate 8 Conference Tournament. Pescetto and Piecha finished one win shy of a state berth.
Honorable mention: Ella Lannen, so., La Salle-Peru; Anna Ellis, so. and Ava Munson, fr., Princeton