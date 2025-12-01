2025 NewsTribune Girls Tennis All-Area Team

L-P's April Pescetto and Addi Piecha play during a match this season at Ottawa High School. (Scott Anderson)

A look at the top girls tennis players in the NewsTribune area for the 2025 season.

Julia Garcia and Dagny Greer (Photos provided by Matt Baker)

Julia Garcia, jr., and Dagny Greer, sr., La Salle-Peru: The 2025 NewsTribune Girls Tennis Players of the Year went 11-7, placed second at No. 2 doubles in the Interstate 8 Conference Tournament and finished third at the Class 1A Ottawa Sectional to qualify for state.

Kylie Goldblatt and Leah Stamberger (Photos provided by Chance Blum)

Kylie Goldblatt, sr., and Leah Stamberger, sr., Mendota: The Trojans’ No. 1 doubles team finished 12-8. The pair was runner-up at the Newman Invite and the Mendota tournament.

Ella Lewis (Photo provided by Chance Blumhorst)

Ella Lewis, sr., Mendota: The Trojans’ No. 1 singles player had the most wins in the area with a 15-7 record. She won the Newman Invite and placed second at the Mendota tournament. She came up one win shy of a state berth.

April Pescetto and Addison Piecha (Photos provided by Ma)

April Pescetto, jr., Addison Piecha, jr., La Salle-Peru: The Cavaliers’ No. 1 doubles team went 13-16. The pair went 2-1 at the Interstate 8 Conference Tournament. Pescetto and Piecha finished one win shy of a state berth.

Honorable mention: Ella Lannen, so., La Salle-Peru; Anna Ellis, so. and Ava Munson, fr., Princeton