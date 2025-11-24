2025-26 NewsTribune boys basketball preview capsules

With the season getting underway this week, here’s a look at the LaMoille, Bureau Valley, Earlville, Fieldcrest and Henry-Senachwine boys basketball teams.

LaMoille

Coach: Pat Harmon (1st season)

Last year’s record: 7-25 (1-9 Little Ten)

Top returning players: Jayden Brockhum, sr., SF; Connor Deering, sr., PF; Cody Winn, sr., PG

Worth noting: The Lions have a new coach and will look for new scorers with the graduation of 1,000-point scorers Tyler Billhorn and Brayden Klein. Harmon takes over the Lions helm from Chance Blumhorst, now the AD at neighboring Mendota, after serving as a volunteer coach for the Lions. LaMoille has little experience behind the senior trio with juniors Jhett Cowser (PG), Harley Blair (G), Braden Fischer (SF), Wyatt File (C), Colton Ladson (SF) and Gavin Moore (PF) looking to step up. “The coaching staff has really been preaching to the boys that no one sees you coming this year,” Harmon said. “We have had a huge roster turnover with last year’s senior class graduating. We want to play really fast this season and with high intensity, and the boys have really bought into that. It’s been a pleasure to get to coach these kids so far. I’m so excited to get to see what these guys can bring to the court.”

Bureau Valley

Coach: Jason Marquis (13th season)

Last year’s record: 21-12, 11-0 Lincoln Trail

Top returning players: Blake Foster, jr.; F; Logan Philhower, sr., G; Brad Schoff, sr., F; Zach Wiggim, sr., G; Brandon Carrington, sr., F

Top newcomers: Wyatt Novotny, sr., G; Carter Chhim, jr., G; Wyatt Birkey, jr., F; Drake Taylor, jr., F; Dakari Martin, jr., C; Carson Gruber, fr., G

Worth noting: The Storm enter their second season in the Lincoln Trail Conference as the defending champions, but their roster looks a lot different after the loss of NewsTribune All-Area first-teamer Landon Hulsing along with Elijah Endress and Bryce Helms. Foster started some games and has the most experience among returning BV players. Marquis said the Storm will count on him to “set the tone for how hard we play.” Philhower also started some games last season, while the 6-foot-4 Schoff is expected to have a larger role after not seeing much time last season. Novotny is back out for the first time since his freshman year, while Chhim, Birkey, Taylor and Martin come up to varsity after a conference title as underclassmen last year. Gruber is expected to make an immediate impact but “is getting adjusted to the physicality of the varsity level,” Marquis said.

Earlville

Coach: Gerald Fruit (8th season)

Last year’s record: 13-19, 6-4 Little Ten

Top returning players: Landen Tirevold, sr., G; Jonathan Anderson, sr., F; Scott Brandt, sr., G/F

Top newcomers: Colton Fruit, jr., G; Logan May, jr., F

Worth noting: The Red Raiders graduated four starters from last year, Tirevold the lone returner to the starting lineup. Anderson and Brandt are returning players who will have a larger role this season, while Fruit and May are newcomers expected to make an impact. “While we are younger and will be less experienced, I believe this team will have patience and will be a disciplined team on the floor,” Gerald Fruit said. “They are a bunch of good, hard-working kids. They listen well and want to be successful.” Coach Fruit expects Tirevold, Colton Fruit and May to be among the team’s leading scorers. “I expect them to be patient and to execute the offense well,” he said. “We may have some younger players step up and score at some point also.” Coach Fruit said there will be a learning curve defensively, “but the players listen well and will get it down.” Earlville will look to grow during the season. “It is, for all practical purposes, a rebuilding year,” Gerald Fruit said. “Our goal is to work hard, improve as the year goes on and be competitive.”

Fieldcrest

Coach: Jeremy Hahn (4th season)

Last year’s record: 23-10, 9-3 Heart of Illinois

Top returning players: Kash Klendworth, sr., G; Layten Gerdes, sr., G; Braden Hahn, sr., G; Eli Gerdes, sr., G; Kayden Eilts, sr., F

Top newcomers: Drew Overocker, jr., G/F

Worth noting: With three starters and several other contributing players back from a 23-win team, the Knights have high expectations for this season as they drop into Class 1A for the postseason. “The team has established goals to earn a conference championship and to have a deep run in the state tournament,” Jeremy Hahn said. “I feel both are appropriate. The experience and cohesiveness of this set of students give them the opportunity to have a very successful season.” Jeremy Hahn expects to be strong on defense, with Braden Hahn and Eli Gerdes leading the charge on that end of the floor with their on-ball ability. “I am very impressed early with our defensive effort in practice,” Jeremy Hahn said. “We will continue to emphasize attacking, aggressive defensive principles. This group has really started to buy into the idea of becoming a great defensive group, and their communication and effort so far in practice have been highlights.” Offensively, Jeremy Hahn expects Klendworth and Layten Gerdes to be effective scorers, with Eli Gerdes, Overocker, Braden Hahn and Eilts adding “much-needed scoring punch. ... We are working on developing an identity on offense of being an unselfish group with multiple options,” Jeremy Hahn said. “We have quite a few players who are showing the ability to make their teammates better and creating opportunities for each other.”

Henry-Senachwine

Coach: Randy Westerdahl (6th season)

Last year’s record: 6-24, 0-9 Tri-County

Top returning players: Carson Rowe, sr.; Landon Harbison, jr.; Bobby Gaspardo, sr.; Wyatt Weater, jr.; Jake Miller, sr.

Top newcomers: Tristan Hall, so.

Worth noting: The Mallards return their top two scorers from last season, Rowe and Harbison. Rowe ranked top 10 in the area last year at 16 points per game and enters the season just 11 points shy of 1,000 for his career. Gaspardo, Wealer and Miller “will be looking to make an impact in a bigger role” this season, Westerdahl said. Hall saw some time at the end of last season. “The strength of our team would be our guard play and our defense,” Westerdahl said. “Rebounding will be a big key on how we compete this year.” Westerdahl said the Mallards’ goal is to get to double-digit wins and build from there.