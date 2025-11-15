Sam Nauman becomes first L-P co-op girls swimmer to reach state finals

La Salle-Peru co-op junior Sam Nauman became the first girls swimmer in program history to advance to the state finals.
During Friday’s preliminaries at the FMC Natatorium in Westmont, the Henry-Senachwine student swam the fourth fastest time in the 100-yard backstroke with a program-record 55.34 seconds.
She swam a program-record 2:05.05 to tie for 14th in the 200-yard individual medley prelims.
The top eight advance to the championship finals and the next eight advance to the consolation finals. The top 16 receive medals in swimming.