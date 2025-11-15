Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
Prep Sports | Illinois Valley

Sam Nauman becomes first L-P co-op girls swimmer to reach state finals

La Salle-Peru’s Samantha Nauman competes in the 200 Yard IM during the IHSA Girls State Swimming Preliminaries at FMC Natatorium in Westmont on Nov. 14, 2025.

La Salle-Peru co-op's Sam Nauman competes in the 200-yard individual medley during the IHSA Girls State Swimming Preliminaries at FMC Natatorium in Westmont on Nov. 14, 2025. Nauman advanced to Saturday's finals in the 200 IM and the 100 backstroke. (Laurie Fanelli)

By Kevin Chlum

La Salle-Peru co-op junior Sam Nauman became the first girls swimmer in program history to advance to the state finals.

During Friday’s preliminaries at the FMC Natatorium in Westmont, the Henry-Senachwine student swam the fourth fastest time in the 100-yard backstroke with a program-record 55.34 seconds.

She swam a program-record 2:05.05 to tie for 14th in the 200-yard individual medley prelims.

The top eight advance to the championship finals and the next eight advance to the consolation finals. The top 16 receive medals in swimming.

Prep SportsGirls SwimmingNewsTribuneLaSalle-Peru PrepsHenry-Senachwine PrepsIllinois Valley Front Headlines