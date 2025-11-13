2025 NewsTribune Girls Golf All-Area Team

A look at the top girls golfers in the NewsTribune area for the 2025 season.

Sophia Chiu (Photo provided)

Sophia Chiu, sr., La Salle-Peru: The 2025 NewsTribune Girls Golfer of the Year led the area with a 47.1 average. She was a three-time medalist in nine-hole matches, including a season-low 39, won the Ottawa Invitational with a 77 and tied for fourth at the Interstate 8 Conference Meet. She shot a 95 at the Class 2A Rich Township Regional and ended her season with a 99 at the Pekin Sectional.

Hanna Claiborne (Prov)

Hanna Claiborne, jr., Princeton: Claiborne had a strong finish to the season, shooting a 97 at the Class 1A St. Bede Regional to advance to the Pontiac Sectional, where she carded a 100. Claiborne had a 50 average and placed ninth at the Three Rivers Conference Meet.

La Salle-Peru sophomore Mary Craven (Brian Hoxsey)

Mary Craven, so., La Salle-Peru: There was no sophomore slump for Craven, who was second on the Cavaliers and third in the area with a 49.2 average. She tied for second at the Ottawa Invite with an 82 and tied for fourth at the Interstate 8 Conference Meet. In the postseason, Craven shot a 99 at Class 2A Rich Township Regional and the Pekin Sectional.

Anna Cyrocki (St. Bede)

Anna Cyrocki, sr., St. Bede: Cyrocki had a strong senior season, leading the Bruins and ranking fourth in the area with a 49.4 average. Cyrocki twice shot a season-low score of 41. She carded a 101 at the Class 1A Marquette Regional and ended her season with a 96 at the Pontiac Sectional.

Reese Reviglio

Reese Reviglio, sr., Princeton: Reviglio was solid throughout the season, finishing second in the area with a 49 average. She placed second at the Princeton Ryder Cup with Illyana Jones and finished 13th at the Three Rivers Conference Meet. Reviglio ended her season with a 106 at the Class 1A St. Bede Regional.

Mae Hagenbuch (St. Bede)

Mae Hagenbuch, sr., St. Bede: Hagenbuch was a strong No. 2 golfer for the Bruins, finishing with a 51.5 average. She shot a 101 at the Class 1A Marquette Regional and carded a 96, which tied for the area’s best, at the Pontiac Sectional. Hagenbuch also was All-Tri-County Conference.