Mark Haberkorn to be inducted into Illinois Volleyball Coaches Association Hall of Fame

L-P coach Mark Haberkorn smiles during a special celebration after getting his 1,000th career victory in 2022. Haberkorn will be inducted into the Illinois Volleyball Coaches Association Hall of Fame this weekend.

La Salle-Peru volleyball coach Mark Haberkorn will be inducted into the Illinois Volleyball Coaches Association Hall of Fame this weekend.

Haberkorn will be announced at the state tournament after the Class 3A third-place match around 5 p.m.

Haberkorn is 1,092-299-18 in 41 years as a head coach - 36 at La Salle-Peru and five at Lostant. He ranks third in state history for coaching wins in volleyball and No. 2 among coaches who spent their careers at public schools.

He has led his teams to 25 regional championships, four sectional titles and three state trophies (fourth in 1990, second in 2013, fourth in 2015) along with 16 30-win seasons and 25 25-win seasons.

Haberkorn is a member of the Shaw Media Illinois Valley Hall of Fame and the Illinois High School Volleyball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.