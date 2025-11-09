Mendota rallies to tie, but comes up short in IHSA Class 1A state championship game

Mendota received a gift late in the first half of Saturday’s Class 1A state final game against Columbia, but regifted it in the second half – and it cost the Trojans dearly.

A year after beating the Eagles in a PK shootout to take third place in the state, the Trojans couldn’t beat them again in Saturday’s Class 1A state championship game, rallying to tie the game but falling 3-1.

Regardless, Mendota (25-5) had the best season in program history.

“It was a big game of ups and downs, and both teams played evenly until they got their first goal and then they struck first on us, 1-0,” Mendota coach Nick Myers. “And then they got the red for taunting. It obviously gave us some momentum, and I thought we came out in the second half with a little more fire and energy then what they had and then us getting the tying goal I felt really good after that.

“But then us getting the red card with Isaac (Diaz) I think swung the momentum of the game, and they were able to get a couple goals on their throw-ins which were pretty dangerous all season for them.”

Columbia (24-5-3) was making its third straight appearance at state but its first in the state championship game since winning it all in 2014.

“We have two starters from last year,” Columbia coach Jamey Bridges said. “Who does that, and then comes back and then is even better? That’s the crazy thing. This team is not just a good team, it’s one of the best and they’ve been wanting to prove that all year.”

Mendota's Cesar Casas kicks the ball down the field during the Class 1A State title game on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025 at Hoffman Estates High School. (Scott Anderson)

The Eagles struck first with 7:55 left in the first half as Elliot Nelson punished the Trojans with a long throw-in. Luke Klein was able to get on the other end of the deep toss in the box with multiple bodies pursuing possession.

While disappointed to suddenly be down, Mendota soon learned that it would have a numerical advantage the rest of the way after Columbia’s Max Anderson was sent off the field with a red card while celebrating with his teammates following the goal.

Playing a man up, the Trojans tied the game at 1-1 with 28:56 left to play after senior all-state Johan Cortez got fouled and buried the ensuing PK.

But less than a minute later and the Trojans lost that advantage when Diaz received a red card after charging into Columbia junior goalkeeper Eli Thebau.

And just like that the advantage was gone. And then just 52 seconds after that, Nelson found Owen Worcester for the go-ahead goal, on another throw-in with Worcester flicking it just behind him where Luke Dewilde was charging hard toward the front of the net and headed it in.

Mendota keeper Mateo Goy reaches up as the ball sails over his head during the Class 1A State title game on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025 at Hoffman Estates High School. (Scott Anderson)

Any hopes Mendota had for rallying from another single-goal deficit dissipated with 20:55 left to play when the Trojans were victimized by another restart as Chanse Frierdich headed in a corner kick from Wyatt Etherton.

“We played a great game defensively, and really up until those throw-ins I think our marking was fine, but it just wasn’t enough,” Mendota senior defender Alex Beetz said. “And they are tall and athletic players who go for the ball and sometimes that’s just the reality, and it’s tough sometimes to win all those. And you know soccer is a game where something is going your favor or something isn’t going your favor.”