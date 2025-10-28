Putnam County volleyball wins regional opener: Monday’s NewsTribune roundup

VOLLEYBALL

Putnam County def. Princeville 25-23, 25-21: Myah Richardson had nine assists, seven kills, five digs, four blocks, nine points and three aces to lead the No. 7-seeded Panthers to a victory over the No. 9 Princesses in a Class 1A Putnam County Regional quarterfinal in Granville.

Britney Trinidad had 11 digs, five kills, five assists, four points and two blocks for PC (20-15-1), which will face No. 1 Henry-Senachwine in a semifinal Wednesday. Chloe Parcher added three kills, three blocks, three points and an ace.

Oregon def. Hall 25-23, 25-15: The No. 8-seeded Red Devils saw their season end against the No. 9 Hawks in a Class 2A Rock Falls Regional quarterfinal in Rock Falls.

Newman def. Mendota 25-15, 25-18: The No. 10-seeded Spikers lost to the No. 7 Comets in a Class 2A Princeton Regional quarterfinal in Princeton.

Wethersfield def. DePue 25-8, 25-1: The No. 15 Little Giants lost to the No. 2 Flying Geese in a Class 1A Bureau Valley Regional quarterfinal in Manlius.