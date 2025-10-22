L-P volleyball sweeps Rochelle: Tuesday’s NewsTribune roundup

VOLLEYBALL

La Salle-Peru def. Rochelle 25-20, 25-23: Aubrey Duttlinger had 13 digs, 12 kills and 11 points to lead the Cavaliers to an Interstate 8 Conference victory in Rochelle.

Emma Jereb had 16 assists and nine points for L-P (28-5, 7-2 I-8), while Kelsey Frederick had 10 digs, 10 points and eight kills and Anna Riva contributed eight kills, eight points and six digs.

Putnam County def. Roanoke-Benson 25-15, 25-23: Myah Richardson had 11 points, seven aces, 11 kills, 11 digs and seven assists to help the Panthers to a Tri-County Conference victory in Granville.

Britney Trinidad had nine digs, seven assists and five kills for PC (19-15-1), while Sarah Wiesbrock added 22 digs.

Earlville def. Hinckley-Big Rock 25-13, 25-17: Audrey Scherer had 12 assists, 11 points and three aces as the Red Raiders earned a Little Ten Conference victory in Hinckley.

Jacey Helgesen served 15 points and four aces for Earlville (19-12, 5-3 LTC), while Bailey Miller put down seven kills.

Kewanee def. Mendota 25-21, 25-19: The Spikers lost a Three Rivers Conference East Division match in Mendota.

Tremont def. Fieldcrest 25-14, 25-14: The Knights lost in the Heart of Illinois Conference Tournament.

LaMoille def. DePue 25-20, 25-17: In a Little Ten Conference match in LaMoille between winless teams, the Lions came out victorious.

GIRLS SWIMMING

At Pontiac: The La Salle-Peru co-op won 10 of 11 events in a triangular victory.

The Cavaliers tallied 158 points to beat Bloomington Central Catholic (88) and Pontiac (14).

L-P swept the relays. Lily Miller, Anna Weitl, Clara Weitl and Dawsynn Kettman won the 200-meter medley relay (2:25.28), Finley Jobst, Clara Weitl, Grecia Romero and Sam Nauman won the 200 freestyle relay (2:07.92) and Jobst, Anna Weitl, Kettman and Nauman won the 400 freestyle relay (4:34.07).

Nauman, Jobst and Anna Weitl were double winners in individual events as well. Nauman won the 200 freestyle (2:16.16) and 100 breaststroke (1:24.36), Jobst won the 200 individual medley (2:46.47) and 100 butterfly (1:15.16) and Anna Weitl won the 50 freestyle (31.47 seconds) and 400 freestyle (5:06.59).

CROSS COUNTRY

At Chillicothe: In a dual meet, St. Bede’s Jemma Finley finished third in 21:26.83 on the 3-mile course. Host IVC won 18-45.

In the boys race, the Grey Ghosts beat the Bruins 15-50. RJ Hermosillo was St. Bede’s top finisher as he was 10th in 19:03.71.