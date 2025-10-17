St. Bede finishes 4th, PC wins consolation bracket at TCC tourney: Thursday’s NewsTribune roundup

VOLLEYBALL

At Granville: No. 2-seeded St. Bede lost 25-19, 25-23 to No. 5 Dwight in the Tri-County Conference Tournament third-place match at Putnam County.

In the consolation final, Myah Richardson had 13 digs, nine kills, four assists, three points and two aces to help No. 6 Putnam County to a 25-20, 25-23 victory over No. 9 Roanoke-Benson.

Kennedy Holocker had 12 points, two aces, nine digs and two kills for PC (15-13), while Britney Trinidad added 12 assists.

Earlville def. LaMoille 25-16, 25-21: Liz Vazquez had 12 digs as the Red Raiders earned a Little Ten Conference victory in LaMoille.

Bailey Miller put down six kills for Earlville (17-12, 4-3 LTC), while Audrey Scherer had eight assists.

Fieldcrest def. Flanagan-Cornell 25-19, 18-25, 25-15: Pru Mangan had 13 digs, nine kills and two aces to lead the Knights to a Heart of Illinois Conference victory in Flanagan.

Macy Gochanour had 21 assists and 11 digs for Fieldcrest (14-14-2), while Kelani Armstrong and TeriLynn Timmerman each had six kills.

CROSS COUNTRY

At Peru: St. Bede’s Chris Gedraitis ran a season-best 17:09.59 to win in a dual meet against Galva at St. Bede.

Teammate RJ Hermosillo was second in 17:42.06.

St. Bede’s Jemma Finley was the only female runner, finishing in 20:20.2.

BOYS SOCCER

Rock Island 2, Mendota 0: Mateo Goy made seven saves as the Trojans lost their regular season finale.

Mendota enters the postseason at 19-4.