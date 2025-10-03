St. Bede volleyball tops Putnam County in three sets: Thursday’s NewsTribune roundup

VOLLEYBALL

St. Bede def. Putnam County 25-20, 18-25, 25-22: Nelle Potthoff had 13 kills, eight digs, two blocks and an ace to help the Bruins to a Tri-County Conference victory in Granville.

Ava Balestri had 16 assists for St. Bede, while Hanna Waszkowiak contributed four kills and three blocks.

Myah Richardson had 14 digs, eight kills, six assists, nine points and three aces for the Panthers, while Sarah Wiesbrock had 19 digs, 13 points and two aces.

La Salle-Peru def. Rochelle 25-19, 25-16: Aubrey Duttlinger had 13 kills and 10 digs as the Cavaliers earned an Interstate 8 Conference victory in La Salle.

Emma Jereb had 10 assists and 10 points for L-P (22-1, 4-0), while Anna Riva added eight points and seven kills.

Henry-Senachwine def. Marquette 25-15, 25-6: Rachel Eckert served 20 points and two aces to go along with 12 assists and nine digs to lead the Mallards to a Tri-County Conference victory in Henry.

Harper Schrock put down 10 kills and had two aces for Henry (22-0, 6-0), while Brooklynn Thompson had nine kills and five digs and Brynna Anderson added 12 digs, eight points, two aces and four assists.

Parkview Christian def. Earlville 21-25, 25-22, 25-11: Bailey Miller had eight points, four aces and six kills as the Red Raiders lost a nonconference match in Yorkville.

Liz Vazquez had 16 digs for Earlville.

Somonauk def. Mendota 25-14, 25-16: The Spikers lost a nonconference match in Mendota.

GIRLS SWIMMING

At Pontiac: Sam Nauman and Finley Jobst each won two individual events and swam on two winning relays as the La Salle-Peru co-op won a triangular in Pontiac.

The Cavaliers scored 129 points to beat Olympia (59) and Pontiac (19).

Nauman won the 100-yard freestyle (56.87) and 100 backstroke (59) and Jobst won the 200 individual medley (2:29.49) and the 100 butterfly (1:05.97).

Nauman and Jobst swam with Dawsynn Kettman and Anna Weitl to win the 200 freestyle relay (1:50.26).

Nauman, Kettman, Clara Weitl and Lillian Clayton won the 200 medley relay (2:06.39) and Jobst, Anna Weitl, Clara Weitl and Addisyn Budnick won the 400 freestyle relay (4:12.12).

Anna Weitl won the 200 freestyle (2:11.92) and Budnick won the 500 freestyle (6:00.61).