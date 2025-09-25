‘An amazing day’: L-P co-op’s Sam Nauman sets record as Cavaliers win two duals

L-P co-op's Sam Nauman competes in the 400 yard relay during a swim meet on Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025 at the Illinois Valley YMCS in Peru. (Scott Anderson)

Wednesday night was special for La Salle-Peru co-op junior Sam Nauman.

Nauman, a Henry-Senachwine student, got to swim in the Illinois Valley YMCA pool where she grew up swimming.

The Cavaliers hosted a Splashing for Leukemia fundraiser in honor of her grandmother.

And there was a big crowd of people from Henry there cheering Nauman on.

The result was a record-setting performance for Nauman.

“You swim good times when you’re heart’s happy,” Nauman said. “And I was so happy with how everything turned out tonight in the pool and with the fundraiser. It was overall just an amazing day.”

Nauman broke the program record in the 200-yard freestyle, swimming a 1:55.39 to break the old mark of 1:58.6 set by Peyton Heagy, whose now swimming at Indiana State, in 2021.

Nauman previously swam faster than the record at the L-P pool but she didn’t officially have the record until Wednesday when she swam in a pool with a touchpad.

“I dropped two seconds off my lifetime best in the 200 free, which is almost unheard of when you’re getting to my age, especially untapered and unsuited,” said Nauman, who also owns team records in the 200 individual medley, 100 butterfly, 100 backstroke and 200 medley relay. “I was super happy.

“I think being back in my home pool where I train every day during club season helped. I was also so happy to see everyone showing up. To see my hometown supporting me was just so amazing.”

Nauman also won the 100 backstroke in 58.23 seconds and swam on two winning relays.

Her performance helped the Cavaliers to victories over Geneseo (80-3) and Bloomington (64-29).

“They did a really good job,” L-P coach Rob McNally said. “It was our first meet (this season) at the pool here at the Y, which is a little bit nicer setup than at L-P High School. They seem to be motivated when they get to a meet where they’re using touchpads.

“Our fastest swimmer broke a team record and our newest swimmer who just started this year swam the 50 and 100 freestyles and was so excited when she finished. That’s one cool thing about this sport is if you improve, it doesn’t make any difference where you start, the feeling inside is the same. So I’m very pleased with everyone.”

Nauman’s time in the 100 backstroke was shy of her record 57.77 that she swam at state last year, but she’s happy with it at this point in the season.

“It wasn’t my best time, but to be at 58 early in the season really sets my hopes high for the rest of the season,” Nauman said.

Nauman swam with Finley Jobst, Dawsynn Kettman and Anna Weitl to win the 200 freestyle relay in 1:46.76 and teamed with Jobst, Addisyn Budnick and Anna Weitl to win the 400 freestyle relay in 3:59.84.

L-P co-op's Finley Jobst competes in the 100-yard butterfly during a swim meet on Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025 at the Illinois Valley YMCS in Peru. (Scott Anderson)

The Cavs also won the 200 medley relay in 2:10.76 with Clara Weitl, Lillian Clayton, Budnick and Kettman.

“I thought our relays did really well,” Jobst said. “I thought they were really strong. Everyone did their part and did it really good.

“Our 200 free relay was right around our best. I’m not sure how close the 400 relay was to our best, but I thought both relays liked really good and felt really good.”

Like Nauman, Jobst also won two individual events.

She claimed the 200 individual medley in 2:27.17 and took first in the 100 butterfly in 1:05.04.

“I think so far, so good,” Jobst said about her season. “My butterfly, I’ve been figuring out how to split it more evenly. I haven’t been dying out as much as I usually do at the end.”

The Cavs learned Wednesday they’ll head to the Normal Community Sectional on Nov. 8.

“I’m excited for the postseason to come,” said Jobst, a Serena student. “I’m excited to see how that will go.”

McNally said he’s pleased with where the Cavs are at with the sectional just over six weeks away.

“This is one of the best, most talented teams I’ve ever had the opportunity to coach,” McNally said. “They prove it at every meet.

“We’re about halfway through our season, so we’re not tapered yet. We’ll prepare for sectional. We’re going to taper so they’re going to be even more mentally and physically prepared to do really well. So I’m pretty excited.”