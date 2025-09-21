L-P swimming wins pentathlon: Saturday’s NewsTribune roundup

La Salle-Peru co-op's Sam Nauman swims the backstroke during the L-P Pentathlon on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025. Nauman won the individual title and helped the Cavaliers win the team title. (Photo provided by Sam )

GIRLS SWIMMING

At La Salle: The La Salle-Peru co-op had the top four finishers at the L-P Pentathlon on Saturday to lead the Cavaliers to a title with a meet record 14,699 points.

Sam Nauman led the way for L-P as she set pentathlon records in five events and set a new record for individual points (4,303).

Nauman won the 50-yard freestyle (25.34 seconds), the 100 butterfly (1:00.25), the 100 backstroke (1:00.22), the 100 breaststroke (1:09.71) and the 200 freestyle (1:57.66).

Finley Jobst (3,650), Anna Weitl (3,439) and Clara Weitl (3,307) placed second through fourth for L-P.

The La Salle-Peru co-op girls swimming team won the L-P Pentathlon on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025 at La Salle-Peru. Pictured, back row (left to right) are Clara Weitl, Sam Nauman and Finley Jobst and Anna Weitl (front). (Photo provided by Sam Nauman)

FOOTBALL

St. Bede 56, Lewistown co-op 0: Six different players found the end zone for the Bruins as they cruised to a nonconference victory in Lewistown.

Landon Marquez ran for two touchdowns, while quarterback Gino Ferrari ran for one and passed for another as the Bruins improved to 2-2 heading into Friday’s game at Marquette.

Also scoring rushing touchdowns were Jose De Le Torre, AJ Hermes and Brody Burris (68 yards), while Carson Riva had a TD reception and Stuart McGunnigal returned a punt for another score, both for 30 yards.

The Bruins led 48-0 at halftime.

BOYS GOLF

At Princeton: Mendota senior Jonas Fitzgerald beat Rock Falls sophomore Lucas Porter in a playoff hole in the pouring rain to claim medalist honors at the Princeton Invitational at Chapel Hill Golf Course.

Fitzgerald carded a 76.

Three other Trojans placed in the top 10 as Mendota tallied a 317 to win the team title by 18 strokes over Hall (335). The host Tigers (356) finished fourth and La Salle-Peru (364) was fifth among the nine teams.

For Mendota, Ashtyn Stamberger placed fourth with a 79, while Dane Doyle and Grady Jones tied for fifth with 81s.

Joseph Perez and Clayton Fusinetti led the Red Devils as they tied for fifth with 81s, while Noah Plym shot an 85 and Johnni Escatel added an 88.

Princeton’s Jackson Mason placed third with a 77. Stihl Brokaw (88), Andrew Boughton (95) and Beckett Funderberg (96) rounded out the scores for the Tigers.

For the Cavaliers, Adan Chiu had an 82 to tie for 10th, while Geno Argubright (900, Ben Nicholson (95) and Grady Sandor (97) rounded out L-P’s scores.

VOLLEYBALL

At Aledo: Henry-Senachwine went 4-0 to win Mercer County’s Judy Richmond Classic.

The Mallards defeated Mercer County (15-21, 21-13, 15-1), Abingdon-Avon (21-11, 21-5), Monmouth-Roseville (21-12, 21-11) and Barry Western (20-22, 21-9, 15-14).

Harper Schrock had 34 kills and four aces for Henry (17-0), while Brynna Anderson had 24 digs, 16 assists, 15 kills, four aces and two blocks and Rachel Eckert contributed 28 points, nine aces and 25 assists.

BOYS SOCCER

Mendota 7, Monmouth-Roseville 0: Isaac Diaz notched a hat trick to lead the Trojans to a Three Rivers Conference victory in Mendota.

Johan Cortez and Cesar Casas each scored two goals for Mendota (13-2).

Kewanee 4, Princeton 0: The Tigers were shut out in a Three Rivers Conference game in Kewanee.

GIRLS GOLF

At La Salle: Princeton placed third at La Salle-Peru’s Lady Cavs Scramble, in which a coach plays with three players, at Senica’s Oak Ridge Golf Course. The Tigresses carded a 64.

Kaneland won via tiebreaker with a 62. L-P 1 placed sixth with a 66 and L-P 2 finished 11th among the 23 teams with a 71.

CROSS COUNTRY

At Walnut: The Bureau Valley boys placed an area-best seventh in its own Dale Donner Invitational.

Maddox Moore led the Storm as he finished 19th in 16:59.4, while teammate Alex Gallardo was 46th in 18:05.5.

In the girls race, the Storm was 15th among the 22 teams, while the Amboy co-op was 18th and La Salle-Peru was 20th.

St. Bede’s Jemma Finley was the top area finisher as she placed 24th in 20:40.1. Other area top 50 finishers were Bureau Valley’s Gemma Moore (36th, 21:36.3) and Mendota’s Lumen Setchell (21:52.6).

At Geneseo: In a meet broken up by year in school, junior Ruby Acker had Princeton’s top finish as she was seventh in her class with a 21:15, while teammate Alexandra Waca was 18th in 23:02.

Princeton’s Augustus Swanson placed 18th in the senior boys race in 18:34.

MEN’S AND WOMEN’S CROSS COUNTRY

At Whitewater, Wis.: The IVCC women’s team placed fourth in Wisconsin-Whitewater’s Tom Hoffman Invitational in a field made up primarily of NCAA Division III schools.

Meghann Ostler led the Eagles as she finished the 6-kilometer course in 29:42. Also running for IVCC were Addyson Miller (35th, 30:31), Tatiana Serna (39th, 34:04), Kailey Goetsch (43rd, 35:22), Sophia Woods (44th, 37:45) and Claire Durdan (56th, 40:43).

In the men’s 8K, IVCC’s Ayden Barajas (59th, 43:03), followed by Kevin Rynke (60th, 43:17) and Vance Redlich (61st, 48:05).

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

At Sugar Grove: IVCC went 1-1 on the second day of the Region 4 Crossover Tournament at Waubonsee College.

The Eagles beat McHenry County (25-22, 22-25, 25-17, 25-19) and lost to the host Chiefs (25-16, 21-25, 23-25, 25-16, 15-13).