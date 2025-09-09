Mendota soccer tops Yorkville: Monday’s NewsTribune roundup

BOYS SOCCER

Mendota 4, Yorkville 1: Johan Cortez scored two goals and had a pair of assists to lead the Trojans to a nonconference victory in Mendota.

Isaac Diaz also scored two goals for Mendota (10-1), while Cesar Casas and Gael Garcia each had an assist.

Abingdon-Avon 3, Princeton 1: The Tigers fell to 1-8 with a nonconference loss in Abingdon. The game was tied 1-1 at halftime.

VOLLEYBALL

Bureau Valley 2, St. Bede 1: Brynley Doty had 15 kills, 10 points, three aces and eight digs to lead the Storm to a 19-25, 25-19, 25-19 nonconference victory in Manlius.

Libby Endress had 10 assists, nine digs and five kills for BV (3-7), while Emily Wright contributed 15 digs.

Henry-Senachwine 2, Annawan 1: Brynna Anderson had nine digs and eight kills to help the Mallards to a 25-17, 24-26, 25-22 victory in a nonconference match in Annawan.

Brooklynn Thompson had 13 digs and six kills for Henry (6-0), while Harper Schrock put down eight kills and Rachel Eckert served 18 points and three aces.

Dwight 2, Fieldcrest 0: The Knights lost 25-20, 25-12 in a nonconference match in Dwight.

BOYS GOLF

Princeton 182, La Salle-Peru 187: Jackson Mason carded a 41 to earn co-medalist honors to lead the Tigers to a nonconference victory at Senica’s Oak Ridge Golf Course in La Salle.

Stihl Brokaw (46), Beckett Funderberg (47) and Brody Ross (48) rounded out the scores for Princeton.

L-P’s Ben Nicholson also had a 41 to tie for medalist, while Geno Argubright shot a 47, Mason Setchell had a 48 and Nolan Wieczorek added a 52.

At Spring Valley: St. Bede’s Calen Cass and Earlville’s Aaden Browder each carded a 42 to share medalist honors in a dual at Spring Creek Golf Course.

Hunter Schubbe had a 43 for the Red Raiders, who did not have enough golfers for a team score. Rounding out the scores for the Bruins were Henry Burr (44), Caiden Kolodziej (45) and Sean Brayton (46).

At Mendota: Tayven Orozco shot a 43 to share medalist honors and help Mendota to a triangular victory at Mendota Golf Club.

The Trojans tallied a 176 to beat Orion (180) and Newark (204).

Jonas Fitzgerald and Dane Doyle each had a 44 and Grady Jones added a 45 for Mendota.

At Sheffield: Wyatt Novotny shot a 35 to help Bureau Valley to a victory in a Lincoln Trail Conference triangular at Hidden Lakes Golf Club.

The Storm carded a 163 to beat West Central (172) and Abingdon-Avon (199).

Atticus Middleton (40), Logan Philhower (42), Chase Stier (46) and William Miller (46) rounded out the scores for BV.

Dakota 183, Amboy co-op 206: Chase Montavon and Westin Wittenauer each carded a 48 as the Clippers lost a Northwest Upstate Illini Conference match at Shady Oaks Country Club in Amboy.

GIRLS GOLF

At Sheffield: Bureau Valley’s Michaela Noder had a 52 to notch the lowest score in a Lincoln Trail Conference match with West Central at Hidden Lakes Golf Club. Neither school had enough players for a team score.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

At Lake Villa: IVCC won a pair of matches Sunday at Lakes Community High School.

The Eagles defeated Milwaukee Area Tech 8-1 and beat Lake County 8-1.

Izzy Pecchio and Raleigh Leininger swept both of their matches at No. 2 doubles. Izzy Pecchio went 2-0 at No. 4 singles and Leininger won twice at No. 5 singles.

Eva Cerventes won twice at No. 2 singles and Grace Pecchio was 2-0 at No. 3 singles.