L-P soccer wins Earlville War on 34 tournament: Saturday’s NewsTribune roundup

The La Salle-Peru boys soccer team won the Earlville War on 34 Tournament on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025 in Earlville. (Photo provided by )

BOYS SOCCER

At Earlville: La Salle-Peru won two games Saturday to win the championship at Earlville’s War on 34 Tournament.

Alex Rax scored as the Cavaliers beat Westminster Christian 1-0 in the title game.

Ismael Mejia scored two goals in a 2-1 win over Pecatonica in the semifinals. The Cavs defeated IMSA 1-0 in the first game of the tournament Thursday. Adan Pantoja scored on an assist from Tyler Spelich.

Logan Grzywa made six saves in the three games.

“I am very proud of the boys,” L-P coach David Spudic said. “They played the game beautifully. Everyone worked hard and stepped into their role. There was strong leadership from senior players and captains.”

VOLLEYBALL

At Somonauk: Putnam County went 3-0 to win the Somonauk tournament.

In pool play, the Panthers beat Plano (22-25, 26-24, 15-8) and Hinckley-Big Rock (25-14, 25-11).

Putnam County defeated Somonauk 25-22, 25-21 in the championship game.

Myah Richardson had 31 kills, 16 points, seven aces, 14 assists, 13 digs and six blocks for PC (4-2), while Britney Trinidad had 28 assists, 15 points, four aces and 14 digs and Kennedy Holocker added 19 points, five aces, 19 digs and nine kills.

At Spring Valley: Princeton placed second in the Hall Early Bird Tournament.

The Tigresses went 2-1 in pool play with wins over Mendota (25-10, 25-16) and Serena (27-25, 25-14) and a loss to Sherrard (25-22, 25-16).

Princeton beat St. Bede 25-14, 25-21 in the semifinals before losing 17-25, 25-21, 25-23 in the championship.

Keely Lawson had 32 kills, 29 digs, 25 points and five aces for Princeton (3-3), while Caroline Keutzer had 31 kills, 24 digs, 18 points and two aces and Makayla Hecht contributed 94 assists, 36 points, four aces and 24 digs.

St. Bede finished third with a 25-20, 22-25, 25-11 victory over Hall in the third-place match.

Fieldcrest defeated Serena 25-16, 10-25, 16-14 in the fifth-place match and Mendota topped Roanoke-Benson 12-25, 26-24, 15-10 in the seventh-place match.

At Springfield: La Salle-Peru went 4-1 to place third in the Springfield Lutheran Tournament.

The Cavaliers defeated Routt Catholic (25-8, 25-10), Staunton (25-14, 25-23), Hartsburg-Emden (25-21, 19-25, 16-14) and Triad (25-13, 25-20) and lost to Glenwood (25-10, 25-16)

Aubrey Duttlinger and Kelsey Frederick were named to the all-tournament team.

The Mendota girls tennis team won the Newman Invite on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025 in Sterling. (Photo provided by Chance Blum)

GIRLS TENNIS

At Sterling: Ella Lewis won the No. 1 singles bracket to lead Mendota to the championship at the Newman Invite.

Also for the Trojans, Emily Sondgeroth took third in No. 2 singles.

In doubles, Mendota’s Kylie Goldblatt and Leah Stamberger finished second in their bracket and Mackenzie Mumm and Karla Ascensio finished fourth in their bracket.

GIRLS GOLF

At Princeton: Princeton’s duo of Reese Reviglio and Illyana Jones placed second in the Princeton Invitational Lady Ryder Cup at Wyaton Hills Golf Course.

The Tigresses placed sixth, including scores from Jadeyn Klingenberg and Taylor Compton (108) and Anika Hansen and Kinsley Lott (113).

La Salle-Peru tied for third with Dixon at 186 with Erie-Prophetstown (177) taking first and Sterling (179) finishing second.

Sophia Chiu and Mary Craven led L-P at 87 with Quinn Mertes and Lily Morscheiser adding a 99 and Maggie Baumgartner and Claire Slusarek a 106.

At Bloomington: Anna Cyrocki carded a 98 to lead St. Bede at Bloomington Central Catholic’s Saints Shootout at Prairie Vista Golf Course.

The Bruins tallied a 468 to finish 14th among the 17 teams.

Rounding out the scores for the Bruins were Mae Hagenbuch (112), Quinn Entrican (128) and Gaby Martinez (130).

MEN’S AND WOMEN’S CROSS COUNTRY

At Galesburg: The IVCC women’s team placed second in the 3-kilometer race, finishing behind host Carl Sandburg.

Meghann Ostler led the Eagles as she placed fourth in 14:08, while Addyson Miller was fifth in 14:18 and Tatiana Serna finished eighth in 15:45.

Kailey Goetsch (16:41), Sophia Woods (17:33) and Claire Durdan (20:09) rounded out the runners for IVCC.

In the men’s 6K race, Oliver Ruvalcaba led the Eagles as he finished in 29:11. Ayden Barajas (31:43) Kevin Rynke (31:46) and Vance Redlich (36:38) also competed for IVCC.

BOYS GOLF

At McNabb: Henry-Senachwine carded a 59 to place fourth in the Putnam County Scramble at Edgewood Park Golf Club.

The tournament was a five-man scramble format.

Seneca won with a 56 followed by Midland (58) and Roanoke-Benson (58). Fieldcrest (63) was sixth and the host Panthers (75) were ninth.