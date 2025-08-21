St. Bede’s first-year coach Nicole Trenka has a strong returning group to rely on

St. Bede's Lily Bosnich jumps for a block during a match last season. Bosnich will be the Bruins' libero this fall. (Scott Anderson)

In her first season as the St. Bede volleyball coach, Nicole Trenka has a strong core of experienced players to rely on.

“We’re fortunate to have several returning players who gained valuable varsity experience last year,” said Trenka, an assistant coach at La Salle-Peru last year. “They’ve grown both in skill and maturity, and their leadership will be key in guiding our younger athletes and raising the standard of play this season.”

The Bruins, who finished 18-14 last season, have emphasized their offense in the preseason.

“We’re working hard to find our rhythm and develop what works best for this group,” Trenka said. “The pieces are coming together, and we’re excited to see our offense continue to grow as the season progresses.”

Trenka said senior middle hitter Jillian Pinter, who missed most of last season because of injury, is “coming back stronger.” Sophomores Nelle Potthoff, Hanna Waszkowiak and Kijah Lucas are expected to be key hitters for the Bruins along with junior right side/outside hitter Kate Duncan, who Trenka said “is poised to have a breakout season and contribute in a big way.”

“Each of them brings different strengths to the court, and together they give us a balanced attack that we’re excited about,” Trenka said.

Senior Ava Balestri and junior Lila Koehler will be the team’s setters.

“They’ve both stepped up in a big way, especially with the adjustments we’re making as a team,” said Trenka, who played setter at the Division I level for St. Mary’s College of California. “Their ability to stay composed, run the offense and keep our hitters involved will be a big strength for us.”

Senior Lily Bosnich will lead the back row as the team’s libero.

“We’re still finalizing our defensive system, but we’ve been working hard on a few options this preseason,” Trenka said. “Regardless of the setup, we’re confident our back row will be scrappy, disciplined and ready to keep plays alive.”

Trenka said her focus is to build a culture and to get better throughout the season.

“Our goal this season is to build a culture of hard work, teamwork and resilience,” Trenka said. “We’re focusing on the fundamentals, improving every week and competing with heart. More than wins and losses, our aim is to develop athletes who communicate, trust each other and leave it all on the court.

“By the end of the season, we want to be a team our school and community can be proud of, both in how we play and how we carry ourselves.”