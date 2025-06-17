NewsTribune area baseball leaders for the 2025 season

A look at the baseball statistical leaders in the NewsTribune area for the 2025 season, including players from La Salle-Peru, St. Bede, Hall, Putnam County, Mendota, Princeton, Bureau Valley, Earlville, Henry-Senachwine and Fieldcrest.
BATTING AVERAGE
|Player
|Average
|Heider (Fieldcrest)
|.534
|Christiansen (Princeton)
|.434
|Reinhardt (Princeton)
|.419
|Stunkel (Putnam County)
|.407
|Burr (St. Bede)
|.398
|Freeman (Mendota)
|.393
|Dinges (St. Bede)
|.387
|Riva (St. Bede)
|.387
|LaPorte (Princeton)
|.386
|Saini (St. Bede)
|.382
HOME RUNS
|Player
|Home runs
|Stunkel (Putnam County)
|5
|Gross (La Salle-Peru)
|4
|Overocker (Fieldcrest
|4
|Burr (St. Bede)
|3
|Endress (Bureau Valley)
|3
|Heider (Fieldcrest)
|3
|K. Bond (La Salle-Peru)
|2
|Mattingly (Putnam County)
|2
|Carlson (Putnam County)
|2
|Pinter (Hall)
|2
|Smith (Princeton)
|2
TRIPLES
|Player
|Triples
|Heider (Fieldcrest)
|8
|Rowe (Henry-Senachwine)
|4
|Philhower (Bureau Valley)
|3
|11 players
|2
DOUBLES
|Player
|Doubles
|Stunkel (Putnam County)
|17
|Christiansen (Princeton)
|12
|Mattingly (Putnam County)
|11
|Heider (Fieldcrest)
|11
|Endress (Bureau Valley)
|10
|Foster (Bureau Valley)
|10
|Overocker (Fiedcrest)
|10
|Burr (St. Bede)
|9
|Jablonski (Hall)
|8
|K. Bond (La Salle-Peru)
|7
RBIS
|Player
|RBIs
|Burr (St. Bede)
|46
|Taylor (Bureau Valley)
|34
|Philhower (Bureau Valley)
|31
|Riva (St. Bede)
|30
|Foster (Bureau Valley)
|30
|Carlson (Putnam County)
|28
|Jablonski (Hall)
|27
|Mattingly (Putnam County)
|27
|Overocker (Fieldcrest)
|26
|K. Bond (La Salle-Peru)
|24
|Spencer (St. Bede)
|24
RUNS
|Player
|Runs
|Endress (Bureau Valley)
|48
|Burr (St. Bede)
|36
|Dinges (St. Bede)
|36
|Stunkel (Putnam County)
|36
|Mattingly (Putnam County)
|36
|Philhower (Bureau Valley)
|35
|Heider (Fieldcrest)
|35
|Helms (Bureau Valley)
|33
|Arzola (La Salle-Peru)
|28
|Saini (St. Bede)
|27
STEALS
|Player
|Steals
|Freeman (Mendota)
|32
|Endress (Bureau Valley)
|31
|Heider (Fieldcrest)
|30
|Helms (Bureau Valley)
|24
|Arzola (La Salle-Peru)
|23
|B. Curran (Hall)
|23
|Burr (St. Bede)
|19
|May (La Salle-Peru)
|18
|Christiansen (Princeton)
|17
|Rowe (Henry-Senachwine)
|17
PITCHING RECORD
|Player
|W-L
|Spencer (St. Bede)
|9-0
|Philhower (Bureau Valley)
|8-3
|Saini (St. Bede)
|7-0
|Carlson (Putnam County)
|6-1
|Helms (Bureau Valley)
|6-4
|B. Curran (Hall)
|5-2
|Zrust (Hall)
|5-4
|Stunkel (Putnam County)
|5-4
|Kallis (La Salle-Peru)
|5-5
|Rowe (Henry-Senachwine)
|5-6
ERA
|Player
|ERA
|Spencer (St. Bede)
|0.86
|Stunkel (Putnam County)
|0.89
|Saini (St. Bede)
|1.09
|B. Curran (Hall)
|1.29
|Philhower (Bureau Valley)
|1.58
|L. Gerdes (Fieldcrest)
|1.75
|Zrust (Hall)
|1.97
|Jablonski (Hall)
|2.22
|Browder (Earlville)
|2.44
|Freeman (Mendota)
|2.55
STRIKEOUTS
|Player
|Strikeouts
|Spencer (St. Bede)
|105
|Philhower (Bureau Valley)
|103
|Zrust (Hall)
|96
|Stunkel (Putnam County)
|92
|Kallis (La Salle-Peru
|69
|Ferrari (St. Bede)
|68
|Freeman (Mendota)
|67
|Browder (Earlville)
|66
|L. Gerdes (Fieldcrest)
|63
|Jablonski (Hall)
|56
TEAM RECORD
|Team
|Overall
|Conference
|St. Bede
|27-5
|13-3 (Tri-County)
|Bureau Valley
|22-10
|6-2 (Lincoln Trail)
|Hall
|20-11
|6-3 (Three Rivers East)
|Putnam County
|19-13
|7-9 (Tri-County)
|La Salle-Peru
|16-17
|6-9 (Interstate 8)
|Fieldcrest
|13-14
|6-5 (Heart of Illinois)
|Henry-Senachwine
|11-18
|5-11 (Tri-County)
|Princeton
|10-13-1
|5-5 (Three Rivers East)
|Mendota
|9-18-1
|1-9 (Three Rivers East)
|Earlville
|8-13
|6-6 (Little Ten)