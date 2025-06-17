June 17, 2025
NewsTribune area baseball leaders for the 2025 season

By Kevin Chlum
(Right) Gus Burr (2) of St. Bede celebrates home run with teammate (left) Geno Dinges (9) on Tuesday, April 15, 2025 at St. Bede Academy in Peru.

St. Bede's Gus Burr (2) celebrates a home run during a game this season. Burr led the area in RBIs (46), was tied for second in runs (36) and was top 10 in batting average (.398), home runs (3), doubles (9) and steals (19). (MaKade Rios For Shaw Media)

A look at the baseball statistical leaders in the NewsTribune area for the 2025 season, including players from La Salle-Peru, St. Bede, Hall, Putnam County, Mendota, Princeton, Bureau Valley, Earlville, Henry-Senachwine and Fieldcrest.

BATTING AVERAGE

PlayerAverage
Heider (Fieldcrest).534
Christiansen (Princeton).434
Reinhardt (Princeton).419
Stunkel (Putnam County).407
Burr (St. Bede).398
Freeman (Mendota).393
Dinges (St. Bede).387
Riva (St. Bede) .387
LaPorte (Princeton).386
Saini (St. Bede).382

HOME RUNS

PlayerHome runs
Stunkel (Putnam County)5
Gross (La Salle-Peru)4
Overocker (Fieldcrest4
Burr (St. Bede)3
Endress (Bureau Valley)3
Heider (Fieldcrest)3
K. Bond (La Salle-Peru)2
Mattingly (Putnam County)2
Carlson (Putnam County)2
Pinter (Hall)2
Smith (Princeton)2

TRIPLES

PlayerTriples
Heider (Fieldcrest)8
Rowe (Henry-Senachwine)4
Philhower (Bureau Valley)3
11 players2

DOUBLES

PlayerDoubles
Stunkel (Putnam County)17
Christiansen (Princeton)12
Mattingly (Putnam County)11
Heider (Fieldcrest)11
Endress (Bureau Valley)10
Foster (Bureau Valley)10
Overocker (Fiedcrest)10
Burr (St. Bede)9
Jablonski (Hall)8
K. Bond (La Salle-Peru)7

RBIS

PlayerRBIs
Burr (St. Bede)46
Taylor (Bureau Valley)34
Philhower (Bureau Valley)31
Riva (St. Bede)30
Foster (Bureau Valley)30
Carlson (Putnam County)28
Jablonski (Hall)27
Mattingly (Putnam County)27
Overocker (Fieldcrest)26
K. Bond (La Salle-Peru)24
Spencer (St. Bede)24

RUNS

PlayerRuns
Endress (Bureau Valley)48
Burr (St. Bede)36
Dinges (St. Bede)36
Stunkel (Putnam County)36
Mattingly (Putnam County)36
Philhower (Bureau Valley)35
Heider (Fieldcrest)35
Helms (Bureau Valley)33
Arzola (La Salle-Peru)28
Saini (St. Bede)27

STEALS

PlayerSteals
Freeman (Mendota)32
Endress (Bureau Valley)31
Heider (Fieldcrest)30
Helms (Bureau Valley)24
Arzola (La Salle-Peru)23
B. Curran (Hall)23
Burr (St. Bede)19
May (La Salle-Peru)18
Christiansen (Princeton)17
Rowe (Henry-Senachwine)17

PITCHING RECORD

PlayerW-L
Spencer (St. Bede)9-0
Philhower (Bureau Valley)8-3
Saini (St. Bede)7-0
Carlson (Putnam County)6-1
Helms (Bureau Valley)6-4
B. Curran (Hall)5-2
Zrust (Hall)5-4
Stunkel (Putnam County)5-4
Kallis (La Salle-Peru)5-5
Rowe (Henry-Senachwine)5-6

ERA

PlayerERA
Spencer (St. Bede)0.86
Stunkel (Putnam County)0.89
Saini (St. Bede)1.09
B. Curran (Hall)1.29
Philhower (Bureau Valley)1.58
L. Gerdes (Fieldcrest)1.75
Zrust (Hall)1.97
Jablonski (Hall)2.22
Browder (Earlville)2.44
Freeman (Mendota)2.55

STRIKEOUTS

PlayerStrikeouts
Spencer (St. Bede)105
Philhower (Bureau Valley)103
Zrust (Hall)96
Stunkel (Putnam County)92
Kallis (La Salle-Peru69
Ferrari (St. Bede)68
Freeman (Mendota)67
Browder (Earlville)66
L. Gerdes (Fieldcrest)63
Jablonski (Hall)56

TEAM RECORD

TeamOverallConference
St. Bede27-513-3 (Tri-County)
Bureau Valley22-106-2 (Lincoln Trail)
Hall20-116-3 (Three Rivers East)
Putnam County19-137-9 (Tri-County)
La Salle-Peru16-176-9 (Interstate 8)
Fieldcrest13-146-5 (Heart of Illinois)
Henry-Senachwine11-185-11 (Tri-County)
Princeton10-13-15-5 (Three Rivers East)
Mendota9-18-11-9 (Three Rivers East)
Earlville8-136-6 (Little Ten)
