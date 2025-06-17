2025 NewsTribune Baseball All-Area Team

A look at the top baseball players in the NewsTribune area for the 2025 season.

FIRST TEAM

Kaedin Bond

Kaedin Bond, sr., La Salle-Peru, IF: Bond was a strong hitter in the No. 2 spot for the Cavaliers, hitting .343 with a .453 on-base percentage. He ranked top 10 in the area in home runs (2), doubles (7) and RBIs (24) and also scored 22 runs. Bond, who played second base, shortstop and third base, was named to the All-Interstate 8 Conference team.

Gus Burr

Gus Burr, St. Bede, jr., IF: Burr was among the area’s best run producers. He led the area with 46 RBIs and tied for second with 36 runs. Burr ranked top 10 in the area in batting average (.398), doubles (9) and steals (19). He earned All-Tri-County Conference second-team honors and helped St. Bede to an area-best 27 wins.

Ace Christiansen

Ace Christiansen, Princeton, sr., C: The backstop was the Tigers’ top offensive weapon as he ranked second in the area in batting average (.434) and doubles (12). Christiansen also ranked top 10 in steals (17) and triples (2) and contributed 24 runs and 14 RBIs. He was named to the All-Three Rivers Conference East Division second team.

Braden Curran (Photo provided by Hall High School )

Braden Curran, Hall, jr., P: Curran was solid on the mound for Hall as he went 5-2 with a 1.29 ERA, which ranked fourth in the area. He also contributed offensively as he hit .295 with 23 runs, 23 steals, 19 RBIs and three doubles. Curran also played outfield where he was an All-Three Rivers Conference East Division first-team pick.

Geno Dinges (Brian Hoxsey)

Geno Dinges, St. Bede, so., OF: Dinges was able to get on base and get around for the Bruins as he ranked top 10 in the area in batting average (.387) and tied for second with 36 runs. He also had five doubles and 13 RBIs and was named to the All-Tri-County Conference first team.

Elijah Endress

Elijah Endress, Bureau Valley, sr., UT.: Endress had a record-setting season with school single-season records in hits (40), runs (48) and steals (31). He led the area in runs and was second in steals and ranked top 10 in home runs (3) and doubles (10). He hit .367 with 23 RBIs and went 3-1 on the mound with a 2.10 ERA. He earned All-Lincoln Trail Conference first-team honors.

Jordan Heider

Jordan Heider, Fieldcrest, sr., IF: Heider was an all-around offensive threat for the Knights as he led the area in batting average (.534) and triples (8) and ranked top 10 in home runs (3), doubles (11), runs (35) and steals (30) and also had 19 RBIs. He was 4-3 as a pitcher with a 3.72 ERA. He was named to the All-Heart of Illinois Conference first team.

Jack Jablonski

Jack Jablonski, Hall, sr., OF: Jablonski was a solid bat in the middle of the Red Devil lineup as he hit .354 and ranked top 10 in the area in doubles (8) and RBIs (27). He also scored 21 runs and stole 13 bases. He also went 4-0 on the mound with a 2.22 ERA. He was a unanimous pick for the All-Three Rivers Conference East Division team.

Traxton Mattingly

Traxton Mattingly, Putnam County, jr., IF: Mattingly produced plenty of runs for the Panthers as he tied for second in the area with 36 runs and was top 10 with 27 RBIs. He hit .360 and ranked top 10 in the area in doubles (11) and home runs (2). He earned honorable mention for All-Tri-County Conference team.

Logan Philhower (Kevin Hieronymus)

Logan Philhower, Bureau Valley, jr., P: Philhower set school single-season records for pitching wins (8), ERA (1.58) and strikeouts (103), which all rank top five in the area, and already owns BV’s career records for wins (14) and strikeouts (224). He also hit .369 and ranked top 10 in the area in triples (3), RBIs (31) and runs (35). He was named to the All-Lincoln Trail Conference first team.

Carson Rowe

Carson Rowe, Henry-Senachwine, jr., P: The Mallards had a tough start to the season but rebounded to win a regional. Rowe played a key role in that with two postseason complete games. He was 5-6 with a 2.59 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 59⅓ innings. He also hit .341 with four triples, which ranked second in the area, and 17 steals. He earned All-Tri-County Conference second-team honors.

Alan Spencer (Scott Anderson)

Alan Spencer, St. Bede, sr., P: The 2025 NewsTribune Baseball Player of the Year was dominant on the mound. He led the area in wins (9-0 record), ERA (0.86) and strikeouts (105). He also contributed at the plate as he hit .333 with five doubles, 24 RBIs and 13 runs. He was named to the All-Tri-County Conference first team.

Johnathon Stunkel

Johnathon Stunkel, Putnam County, jr., P: Stunkel had a strong season at the plate and on the mound. He led the area in home runs (5) and doubles (17) and also ranked top 10 in batting average (.407), triples (2) and runs (36). He also had 17 RBIs and 15 steals. He was 5-4 on the mound with a 0.89 ERA and 92 strikeouts, which were both top five in the area. He was a unanimous choice for the All-Tri-County Conference team.

Drake Taylor

Drake Taylor, Bureau Valley, so., OF: Taylor was a strong run producer for the Storm as he had 34 RBIs, which set a school single-season record and ranked second in the area, and scored 24 runs. He also hit .362 with five doubles, two triples and a home run. He earned All-Lincoln Trail Conference first-team honors.

SECOND TEAM

Greyson Bickett, Hall, so., C

Aaden Browder, Earlville, so., P

Drew Carlson, Putnam County, sr., OF

Grey Ernat, La Salle-Peru, so., IF

Braiden Freeman, Mendota, sr., IF

Eli Gerdes, Fieldcrest, jr., OF

Layten Gerdes, Fieldcrest, jr., P

Jett Hill, La Salle-Peru, so., P

Noah LaPorte, Princeton, sr., OF

Drew Overocker, Fieldcrest, so., IF

Jordan Reinhardt, Princeton, sr., IF

Carson Riva, St. Bede, so., C

Ranbir Saini, St. Bede, so., Ut.

Izzaq Zrust, Hall, sr., P

HONORABLE MENTION

Tyler Forristall, Princeton, jr., P; Jacob Gross, La Salle-Peru, sr., IF; Bryce Helms, Bureau Valley, sr., IF/P; Gavin Kallis, La Salle-Peru, jr., P; Esten Otero, Mendota, fr., P