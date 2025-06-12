June 12, 2025
2025 NewsTribune Girls Soccer All-Area Team

By Kevin Chlum
Mendota's Crystal Garcia hugs teammate Noemi Arteaga after scoring a goal during the Class 1A Regional final game against Princeton on Tuesday, May 20, 2025 at Mendota High School.

Mendota's Crystal Garcia hugs teammate Noemi Arteaga after scoring a goal during the Class 1A Mendota Regional final against Princeton. (Scott Anderson)

A look at the top girls soccer players in the NewsTribune area during the 2025 season.

Ruby Acker, Princeton, so., MF: Acker was a strong facilitator in the midfield for the Tigresses as she recorded a team-high nine assists, which ranked second in the area.

Noemi Arteaga, Mendota, sr., F/MF: Arteaga was the second-leading scorer for the regional champion Trojans with 10 goals. She also had four assists.

Bella Clevenger, Princeton, so., F: Clevenger was the top offensive weapon for the Tigresses as she led the team with 19 goals and also had six assists.

Devin Dever, Princeton, sr., D: Dever was the leader of a Princeton squad that improved from 6-13-2 in 2024 to 14-12 this season with a regional final appearance. “She was a rock for us,” Princeton coach David Gray said.

Crystal Garcia, Mendota, sr., F: The 2025 NewsTribune Girls Soccer Player of the Year dominated on the offensive end with 31 goals and 15 assists, which both led the area. She led Mendota to a school record for wins and its first regional title since 2012.

Lily Higgins, La Salle-Peru, jr., GK: On a team that finished 1-20-1, Higgins faced a lot of shots on goal and she stopped 368. Higgins was named honorable mention All-Interstate 8 Conference.

Ava Kyle, Princeton, so., MF: Kyle was a solid presence in the midfield for Princeton as she had seven goals and three assists.

Kamilah Preciado, Mendota, fr., MF: Preciado made an immediate impact on the varsity level as she contributed four goals and seven assists, which ranked third in the area.

Ariana Sanchez, Mendota, jr., GK: Sanchez made 87 saves and recorded 13 shutouts, including a 1-0 win over Princeton in the regional final.

Olivia Sandoval, Princeton, so., F: Sandoval was a strong complement to Clevenger in Princeton’s offense as she was second on the team and third in the area with 18 goals.

Kaley Siemer, Mendota, sr., D: Siemer was the leader of a defensive unit that helped the Trojans record 13 shutouts. She also contributed two goals and three assists.

Vicky Tejada, La Salle-Peru, jr. MF: Tejada was a bright spot during a tough season for L-P with 10 goals, including the winning goal in the Cavaliers’ 2-1 regional quarterfinal. She was named to the All-Interstate 8 Conference team.

Honorable Mention: Addy Allensworth, Mendota, jr., D; Ella Coss, Mendota, sr., MF; Chloe Ostrowski, Princeton, jr., D; Yocelynn Robledo, Princeton, so., D/MF

